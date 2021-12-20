The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of tea are recognized by all doctors. Here are five varieties that enhance them.

In recent years, numerous studies have linked the inflammation with numerous cardiovascular diseases, and with arthritis. How can we fight it?

Inflammation is a medical term that refers to the body’s immune response to heal wounds, or fight viruses and bacteria.

A little inflammation is a natural response of our body, and it can be beneficial to heal. The problem is when this inflammatory response does not go away, and it becomes chronic.

The tea is known for its antioxidant properties, which strengthen the immune system, and anti-inflammatory, that reduce inflammation.

There are many varieties of tea, but the medical website Dr. Ax recommends these five for their enhanced properties.

camomile tea

The camomile tea, in addition to the benefits mentioned, it’s a pain reliever, which has been in use for 5,000 years.

So you can take it for soothe some slight pain that we are suffering, as an added benefit.

It is a very common tea that is sold in tea bags, or in loose herbs.

Yerba mate

Although it is not well known in Spain, the Yerba mate it can be easily found in stores like Amazon.

It is taken in many different forms, but it is also sold in the form of tea bags.

Not only does it boost the immune system, but it also has multiple nutrients: vitamins, minerals, tannins, amino acids and chlorophyll.

Ginger tea

Although the ginger It is not an herb, at least in the form in which it is consumed through its root, it can be bought in the form of tea bags in any supermarket.

To its anti-inflammatory properties adds its ability to calm stomach pain, and control cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Green Tea

The Green Tea It is one of the most consumed beverages in the world.

Numerous studies have proven its anti-inflammatory properties, as well as its benefits for blood pressure.

There are many varieties of green tea. It is prepared like any other tea, with hot water, but you can add honey or lemon juice to balance its flavor.

Matcha green tea is one of the most recommended varieties.

Turmeric tea

Like ginger tea, turmeric tea It is made from the roots of a plant.

It is sold in conventional tea bags and only needs a little water, although it is usually combined with lemon or honey.

It is recommended that the tea itself includes a little pepper, or add it ourselves, since it enhances the effect of curcumin, which is a compound that our body finds it difficult to absorb.

Another highly recommended drink is this anti-inflammatory juice that you can prepare very easily.