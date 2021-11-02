Among these 5 cars that marked the history of BMW are classic models, sports competition and street beasts.

BMW is a historic brand in the world of greatest, with a legacy such that it has left for posterity a long list of iconic models.

Today we set ourselves the difficult task of pointing out 5 cars that marked the history of BMW. Are you missing any?

BMW Isetta

Those born in the late 80s will know it for being Steve Urkel’s car in ‘Things from home’, but the truth is that this nice vehicle had an important weight in the BMW history.

It was not an original design of the brand, which took the Ios model and mass produced it to market more than 135,000 units. It used a small 13 hp engine and thanks to its small dimensions, peculiar design and door format, it became an icon.

BMW 507

One of the BMW most valued today, something that has to do with its timeless design but, above all, with how scarce it is: only 252 units of the BMW 507 between 1956 and 1960.

The classic convertible used a 150 hp 3.2 V8 engine that was associated with a four-speed gearbox.

BMW 2002 Turbo

The 2002 to dry is already a remarkable model, but it is impossible not to stay with it BMW 2002 Turbo, its top-of-the-range version. It gave a more sporty touch to the traditional look of the base variant, with specific bumpers, widened wheel arches and a rear spoiler.

In addition, its 2.0 170 hp engine made it the first European car with a supercharged block. In less than seven seconds it reached 100 km / h from a standstill.

BMW M1

His legacy is so great that the sportier BMW 1 Series had to alter the usual nomenclature and be called 1M to respect this classic, which was the one that inaugurated the dynasty.

Its design is still spectacular to this day, it has a 3.5 six-cylinder engine of 273 and its production was just over 450 units. The object of desire for every lover of the Bavarian firm.

BMW M3 E46

Entering to discuss which is the best generation of the BMW 3 Series is an important ‘scramble’, so we will only say that the E46 has enough ballots.

And part of the blame for it is its variant M3, spectacular in both performance and image, and which also led to the M3 CSL, an even more refined beast that went up to 340 hp of power.

This article was published in Autobild by Mario Herráez.