The best laptops for gaming, but at the best possible price that you can buy right now.

Gambling is not only a matter of desktop PC or video game consoles. Many people take advantage of improvements in graphics processors in laptops to fully upgrade to a laptop or add it to their gaming arsenal.

Gaming laptops do not stop growing and are getting better and better, even with the latest generations of graphics processors they are no longer as expensive as you can imagine. Obviously they are more expensive than traditional laptops, but they are worth more if you want to play.

These gaming laptops are cheap and perfect to enjoy many hours of games regardless of where you are.

All the laptops that you will see in this list come with Windows 10 or without an operating system. But don’t worry, they are all upgradeable to Windows 11. For computers without an operating system, you can follow these steps to install Windows 11 from scratch.

Best value for money: Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

With a dedicated GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7 processor, this PC has it all to smoothly run any current game in Full HD.

Among Lenovo’s huge lineup of IdeaPad laptops, you will find this Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 that right now has a discount on Amazon that you should take advantage of.

Although it has quite a few different configurations and you can play with different processors or graphics card, right now the version with a Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD will be cheaper than normal.

It has a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics to be able to smoothly play any game without loss of FPS in standard quality.

15.6 “FullHD (1920×1080 pixels), 60Hz, IPS, 250nits, Anti-glare screen Intel Core i7-10750H processor (6C / 12T, 2.6 / 5.0GHz, 12MB) 2x 8GB RAM memory SO-DIMM DDR4-2933 Storage 512GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 Graphics Card No OS

Amazon has lowered it 100 euros leaving it at 799.99 euros with free shipping.

In PcComponentes it is also available, but in this store it costs 898 euros.

With 144Hz display: Asus ROG Strix G15

€ 1,049 in PcComponentes

In this Asus gaming laptop there is a great machine capable of moving everything, thanks to its processors and RAM. It’s about a Asus ROG Strix G15 with excellent screen and processor AMD Ryzen 7 that for the price you have you will want to have it in your hands as soon as possible.

It has a 15.6-inch Full HD and 144Hz screen, 16 GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD and the jewel in the crown, the graphics card is a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6.

15.6 “Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels, 144Hz, IPS 250 nits screen AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor (8C / OctaCore 2.9 / 4.2GHz, 8MB) 16GB RAM memory SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz 512GB storage M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 Graphics Card No OS

In PcComponentes they have lowered the price by 12% and now you have it for just over 1,000 euros.

This equipment, taking into account processor and graphics, is a perfect option for anyone who wants a gaming laptop that will last for years.

Includes RTX 3050 graphics: Asus TUF Gaming F15

949 € in PcComponentes

If you are looking for one of the gaming laptops with the latest in graphics processors and CPU at the best price, this Asus TUF Gaming F15 it is one of the best options.

It is a model with a configuration that does not disappoint, since it bets on an 11th generation Core i5 processor, an RTX 3050 graphics and with good RAM and SSD for all your games and files.

15.6 “Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel screen, 144Hz, IPS Intel Core i5-11400H processor (6C / HexaCore 4.5GHz, 12MB) 16GB RAM memory SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz 512GB storage M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe NVIDIA graphics card GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 Without OS

If you are looking for a laptop with this graphics and that also has everything you need to take full advantage of it, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and ultra-fast UBS 3.2 connections, this is your gaming laptop.

In PcComponentes you can find it for 949 euros of the 1,089 euros it was costing.

Cheapest: HP Pavilion Gaming 15

€ 749 at Amazon

To find a very cheap gaming laptop you have to opt for certain limitations, such as a graphics card from previous generations or less RAM. This is why this HO Pavilion Gaming 15 is so well priced.

Opt for an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and a GeForce GTX 1650 which is more than enough to play most of the most popular games of the moment. In addition, it has a good design with a backlit keyboard and USB-C connections of up to 5 Gbps.

15.6 “Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 250 nits AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor 8GB RAM memory SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz 512GB storage PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 2GB GDDR5 FreeDOS graphics card

You can find it on Amazon for 749 euros with free shipping.

It is also available in PcComponentes for 769 euros, in addition to including free shipping and if you hurry, with fast delivery.

With 16 “screen: HP Victus 16

A new 16-inch gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, NVIDIA RTX graphics and a 512 GB SSD.

One of the gaming laptops with good features and that comes from a new range of products from one of the major computer brands is this HP Victus 16.

It is one of the few options you can find with a 16-inch screen, a size between 15.6 “and 17” which are usually the most normal. But although the screen is larger, in physical size it is not so much thanks to the reduced edges.

It also has a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics.

16 “Full HD IPS screen, micro-edge bezel, anti-glare, 250 nits AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor (16MB Cache, 3.3GHz) 16GB RAM Memory SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz Storage 512GB SSD PCIe NVMe M.2 Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 Without operating system

In PcComponentes it is already 889 euros with free shipping.

