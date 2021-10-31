In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The update to Android 12 on all Xiaomi phones is not guaranteed, so we recommend that you heal your health and buy one of these models that will have the new version of Android.

The wait has been long, but Android 12 is finally official. With its launch by Google comes a period of betas and dates where manufacturers will indicate which models will be updated.

In the case of Xiaomi, it should be noted that there will be quite a few models that will not have Android 12, including POCO or Redmi models.

If you want a Xiaomi mobile at a good price and with the assurance that you will have Android 12, we offer you some options that you can buy right now.

Currently there is only one Xiaomi mobile with access to a beta version of Android 12 and that is Xiaomi Mi 11. The rest of the models will have to wait, although surely the vast majority will simply receive the update at some point in the coming weeks or months.

These Xiaomi phones are at a good price and there are all kinds, both the very cheap for all audiences, and the high-end ranges that, honestly, are still at a demolition price.

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 5G on Amazon

Xiaomi’s high-end mobile and its flagship. Xiaomi Mi 11 is the first mobile with Android 12 that you can buy from the brand.

It has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor with 8 GB of RAM, a 108 megapixel camera and a 20 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Now you can get this Xiaomi Mi 11 with 256 GB of storage for 827 euros on Amazon.

Do not miss the complete analysis of Xiaomi Mi 11 5G that we have published on ComputerHoy.com.

Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G on Amazon

Possibly the high-end Xiaomi mobile with the best value for money is this Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G.

This mobile keeps the best of the Mi 11, but with some changes to make it substantially cheaper.

Has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution, processor Snapdragon 888, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It also maintains the 108 megapixel camera and a 20 megapixel front camera.

In our analysis it has come out very well and considering that right now it costs 470 euros, it is a bargain.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G on Amazon

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is a mobile from the end of 2020 that is still one of Xiaomi’s cheap terminals that, for what it costs, offers much more than it should.

The update to Android 12 is assured. It has impressive technical characteristics, such as a Snapdragon 865 processor, 6 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of expandable storage with microSD card.

The 6.70 inch IPS screen It has Full HD + resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, as well as being compatible with HDR10.

To highlight the 64 megapixel main camera with a 20 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls that is even capable of recording in slow-motion.

You can get it on Amazon for only 356 euros, a good price for this team that cost 499 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G on Amazon

Redmi Note 10 5G is one of Xiaomi’s mid-range phones. A tremendously competent mobile with a very good autonomy, compatible with 5G networks and a first-rate quality-price ratio.

It has a 6.5-inch IPS screen with Full HD + resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

It has a 48 megapixel camera and an 8 megapixel front one. In addition, the 5,000mAh battery ensures more than a day of use without problem.

You can already get it on Amazon for only 210 euros. A bargain price in the configuration of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If you think it falls short, the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage costs 299.99 euros at Amazon.

Little X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro on Amazon

This Poco X3 Pro continues to be today one of the most recommended POCO mobiles for its price and features. It also has a guaranteed update to Android 12.

Count with one Snapdragon 860 processor which continues to be today a fairly powerful chip for all the tasks you can imagine. Yes, including games. Besides, the 6.7 inch screen It has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It has a 48 megapixel main camera and for selfies and video calls it uses a 20 megapixel camera. In addition, the 5,160 mAh battery (and 33W fast charge) will give you power for more than a day.

All this for only 245 euros on Amazon, an excellent price for such a good mobile.

