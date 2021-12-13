

There are ways to strengthen your immune system to avoid the flu.

In addition to the festivities and gatherings, the winter season is characterized by the arrival of respiratory infections such as the flu and influenza. And while the ideal is to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible, eating seasonal foods can also help strengthen your immune system. These are Some common things you should eat to NOT get the flu.

1 Turmeric

According to the specialized site Food NDTV, turmeric has multiple properties that can help your immune system work better during winter. Its antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and even antiviral characteristics make turmeric a perfect ingredient for winter and to improve gut health. You can use turmeric as a seasoning for your meals or in your milk or water shakes.

2 Garlic

The properties of garlic to combat seasonal flu are well known since many years. Its antimocrobial and anti-inflammatory properties make it a natural antibiotic that can be consumed as a condiment for meals. The bravest can crush a part of a garlic clove in two or three tablespoons of honey.

3 Masala tea

Masala tea, also known as chai, can be made with milk or water and contains spices such as cloves, cinnamon, and turmeric. These ingredients can strengthen your body’s immune response to respiratory infections.

4 oranges

It’s not for nothing that oranges are popular this time of year. Its high content of vitamin C and its natural antioxidants are ideal for the immune system. Other fruits that are high in vitamin C include strawberries, guavas, grapefruits, and lemons.

5 Honey

The relief honey provides from flu and cough symptoms It has been recognized since the days of our grandmothers. Today science knows that honey is a natural antibiotic that can help cope with respiratory infections. Combined with lemon and ginger it can provide immediate comfort.

