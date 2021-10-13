In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Virtually all computers already come with storage in SSD format, although in many cases they are limited to 512GB at most. If you are looking for something more, there are very viable options.

For some years now, conventional hard drives have been totally obsolete, surpassed in speed by solid state drives, also known as SSDs. However, its price is even higher, and that makes many manufacturers bet on 128, 256 or 512GB as capacity for their computers.

If you tend to download very large files or install many programs, this capacity will seem to you little, but don’t worry: there are computers with large capacity SSDs at good prices, well below 1,000 euros in some cases.

In addition to the SSD, they usually also have a lot of RAM and powerful processors, since it is taken for granted that whoever buys a PC with such capacity will make advanced use of it.

We have chosen five models that are available right now and at fairly low prices for what they offer.

Acer Aspire XC-895

Acer Aspire on PcComponentes

We start with the cheapest of the PCs with 1TB of SSD, an Acer computer whose price is 551 euros, quite competitive.

It is a desktop that has 8GB of RAM and a 10th Gen i5 processor, so for just over 500 euros you will have a perfect computer to work at home without problems.

It does not have dedicated graphics, so it is not gaming, although with the integrated one in the processor it can be enough for not very demanding games.

HP 15s-eq1073ns

This laptop is very powerful thanks to its Ryzen 7 processor, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and nothing less than a 1TB SSD, although it does not come with an operating system.

We now turn to a laptop, much more versatile than a desktop, especially if it is a model as powerful as this one from HP, and for 649 euros.

In addition to the required TB in storage, it has a next-generation AMD Ryzen 7 processor, so few drawbacks can be made in terms of power.

If anything, a drawback would be that it comes without an operating system, so you will have to install Windows 11 from scratch.

PcCom StartUp Pro

PcCom Startup Pro in PcComponentes

This is one of the desktop computers that PcComponentes configures with different components and sells ready-to-use. It is an intermediate model that offers power and a reasonable price.

It costs 795 euros, which is not bad if we look at its characteristics, among which there is an i5 accompanied by 16GB of RAM and Windows 10, which does come pre-installed in this case.

Due to its specifications, it supports some dedicated graphics cards in case you want to turn it into a Gaming PC with an extra investment.

MSI Modern 14

This computer has a dedicated MX350 graphics, in addition to 1TB of SSD, so it is ideal to work on it even if you are going to use demanding applications and processes.

Although MSI has always been a firm specialized in gaming products, it is no longer just that. Now he sells many other computers for a different type of public.

The MSI Modern 14 for example is a perfect alternative to the MacBook Air, and cheaper. Your version with Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD It is a real beast that costs only 869 euros.

It is a high price but adjusted for everything it offers, which is the power to run absolutely any application without problems.

HP Pavilion 15-eg0019ns

HP Pavilion 15 at Amazon

Taking a leap in terms of price, this HP Pavilion 15 boasts an ultra-thin and light design, as well as a lot of power, of course.

It costs 999 euros and adjusts the cost to the maximum, since it has an Intel Core i7 of 11th Gen, the last one available. Also 16GB of RAM.

It comes with Windows 10 pre-installed and guaranteed upgrade to Windows 11, so it’s a great value for money.

