In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Don’t miss out on all these accessories from the famous Squid Game series that you can buy right now on Amazon.

A few days after its premiere, by surprise, The Squid Game It has become the most successful Netflix series, surpassing other series, such as Los Bridgerton or La Casa de Papel. And as often happens with Netflix series, it has become something of popular culture that everyone wants to replicate.

Considering how close we are to Halloween, a lot of people are preparing to get some costume based on The Squid Game and luckily you can already buy them.

But not only costumes, also curiosities of the series can be obtained right now on Amazon.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

These products are based on The Squid Game and for now there are no officially branded products because they are elements that are as simple as they are easy to replicate.

That is why this series is perfect for those who want to dress up for Halloween and basically want to wear a tracksuit or with the red jumpsuit in La Casa de Papel style.

Tracksuit from The Squid Game

The Squid Game Tracksuit for € 33.99

This is the most popular costume on this series. Its about The Squid Game tracksuit and t-shirt. As basic as it is now recognizable.

It consists of 3 pieces, a pants, a shirt and a green and white jacket. In Amazon you can get it with 6 different numbers: 001, 067, 212, 218, 240 and 456.

The best of all is that this The Squid Game costume is very cheap, from 33.99 euros, and has sizes from S to XL.

Red jumpsuit of soldiers from The Squid Game

Red Monkey from The Squid Game

If you prefer to dress up as one of the soldiers from The Squid Game, it couldn’t be easier. You only need this red jumpsuit with its accessories.

This costume is available in sizes from XS to XXL and will only cost you 22.99 euros.

This costume is available on Amazon and has a red jumpsuit, belt, gloves and yes, without the mask.

Squid Game Masks

Leader Mask from The Squid Game for € 10.99 at Amazon

The most special mask in the series is worn by the Leader of the game. It is a black mask that is very characteristic of the series and is easy to identify.

You just need to add a black hooded coat to the equation and you have the simplest and easiest costume to replicate in the entire series.

You can buy it on Amazon for only 10.99 euros.

Soldier masks are also available. Both the version with a circle, with a triangle and with a square for 13.99 euros.

Doll dress from the English hideaway from The Squid Game

English Hideaway Doll Dress from The Squid Game by € 33.99

Another option to complete the costumes of The Squid Game and that you can see in its first episode, is This English hide and seek doll costume from The Squid Game.

It is an orange dress with yellow sleeves and a mask with this doll’s face and pigtails that you can find on Amazon.

There are sizes from S to XL and it costs 33.99 euros.

Alarm Clock from The Squid Game

The Squid Game Alarm Clock for € 28.19 at Amazon

If there is really a curious and really sinister product that you can get right now on Amazon about The Squid Game, it is this alarm clock with the figure of the girl from the English hideout.

Sinister, but surely a curious and funny gift for any fan of the series.

It will only cost you 28 euros on Amazon. On AliExpress it is also for advance sale for 24.56 euros.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.