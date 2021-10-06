There are many therapies and methods to quit tobacco, but little help to overcome addiction.

Quit tobacco it requires significant mental effort. But the mind, the brain, is an organ like any other … and it thrives on food.

Just as tobacco influences our minds in an unhealthy way, we can use brain-influencing foods to ease tobacco addiction, or reduce anxiety when you really want to smoke a cigarette.

Dr. Armeen Poor, on the verywellfit website, shows us 5 foods that help you quit smoking. Best of all, they are cheap, and require no preparation.

Naps quit smoking or you plan to do so, it is worth consuming them in the moments of most anxiety.

It is scientifically proven that help control impulses, or decrease their effects. But you must be clear that you are the one who must provide the mental strength to quit tobacco.

Peanuts

This dried fruit is very tasty, and forces to peel and chew it for a long time before swallowing it. The whole process keeps the mind and anxiety distracted.

But do not abuse them, because like all nuts, although they are very beneficial they have quite a few calories.

Popcorn

Like peanuts, popcorn requires a lot of chewing, that’s why they are good to take in moments of anxiety.

They also provide fiber, and do not have many calories … if you take them without butter. Also avoid salt, sugar, and other additives.

If you can’t eat them raw, prepare them with a tablespoon of olive oil.

Chewing gum and peppermint candies

When you want to smoke chew your favorite gum. It has been shown to reduce the urge to put a cigarette in your mouth.

Some peppermint candy that you like also works.

Crispy vegetables

We are following the principle of eating foods that force you to chew, to have a distracted mouth, and that they do not provide many calories.

Raw carrots, celery, raw broccoli, cauliflower, or sliced ​​peppers work very well for this function.

Fresh fruit

And of course, we cannot forget crisp fresh fruit.

Oranges, pears, apples or bananas are sweet and tasty fruits that will help you enjoy food in the worst moments of the monkey.

Other tips

Dr. Armeen Poor also recommends:

Follow a regular meal routine, and don’t skip any. Being hungry reminds the brain of tobacco cravings Reduce meat consumptionas it makes cigarettes taste better Do not drink cookies, sweets, fried foods, alcohol or a lot of caffeine, which reinforce the state of anxiety

These foods don’t work miracles, but they can help you get through tobacco cessation therapy better.