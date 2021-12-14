Lamborghini is a renowned brand throughout the world. However, here are 5 details and records of these Italian racing cars that not everyone knows!

Lamborghini developed this car with the intention of creating a novel four-seater gran turismo, with a groundbreaking design. The glass area is 4.5 square meters, and covers much of the roof and gull wing doors.

So much glass also allows you to see a silver leather interior and hexagonal motifs that are repeated throughout the car. Has a two-liter inline six-cylinder engine delivering 175 hp power for 1310 kg weight of the car. In total, a maximum speed of 225 km / h.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

But design is its hallmark, which as you may have noticed, reminds in a way of the Delorean DMC-12, Even though it was built more than 10 years before! Was driven only once by King Rainier III and his wife Grace Kelly as Safety car of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix on May 7, 1967.

The Lamborghini marzal did not enter the production lines of the brand because the head of the brand, himself Ferruccio lamborghini, found the car to be an ‘obscene vehicle’.

Lamborghini Miura: the car designed by the youngest team in the history of the brand, with an average age of 29 years

Ferruccio Lamborghini was head-on against racing. While Ferrari was selling cars to support its motorsports divisions, the head of the del toro brand declared that his company would not participate in these activities.

Many engineers (former Ferrari workers) they found themselves greatly upset by this attitude, and undertook a secret project which Lamborghini later discovered. However, they were allowed to move on.

Thus was born the Lamborghini Miura, in exchange for no racing version being manufactured. The team that developed it came from large universities and a group of talented young people to whom Ferruccio always wanted to offer opportunities.

In 1966, with an average age of only 29 years, highlighted the designer Marcello gandini (28 years old), the test pilot Bob wallace (28 years old), the chief engineer Gian Paolo Dallara (30 years), which is indeed the owner of the well-known brand Dallara Motorsports, which is currently one of the world’s largest chassis manufacturers; and the assistant engineer Paolo Stanzani (30 years).

After the project, all these young promises became true eminences of the automotive art to this day in a project that is well remembered and loved by the Italian brand.

Speaking of the Miura … it’s the lowest production car ever!

The 1960s saw many of the best sports cars being born of all time, and one of the manufacturers’ goals was to make them very low. For mechanical purposes, this had benefits such as a low center of gravity, which generated traction and could support aerodynamic solutions of the body.

But for design purposes, let’s face it, it makes any car beautiful with good lines. And that was the case of the Miura: the lowest production car to date, at just 105.5 cm tall.

A feature that inaugurated the Lamborghini Miura and that has become a hallmark of the brand for all the cars that came later … Except of course, the SUVs.

And on the subject of SUVs … The first in history: the Lamborghini LM002

The Lamborghini LM002 started as a project of a all-rounder for military use, and was presented at the Brussels Motor Show in 1986. It was a car at the forefront of the time, due to its design, mechanics and in contrast to what the brand had been doing for years.

Its engine was a front V12 from the Lamborghini Countach, of five liters and with a power of 456 CV to 6,800 rpm. This motor was used because in a first version LM001 (named Cheetah) carried a Chrysler V8 engine mounted on rear axle, which greatly impaired your maneuverability.

Despite its military design, the Lamborghini LM002 came onto the market with good equipment. Leather, tinted windows, sound system, air conditioning… Even Lamborghini had Pirelli make special tires for this SUV: the Pirelli scorpion. Also, there was a order option with a 7.2-liter V12.

In short, the father of the current Lamborghini Urus!

Lamborghini Countach: the first car with scissor doors

Lamborghini Countach scissor doors They became another hallmark of the brand, and its most emblematic V12s carry them. And it could not be less, the new Countach LP 800-4 from 2021, which continues the legacy of the model of the 80s with only 112 units.

And be careful, because this technology was not only chosen for aesthetics. Poor rear visibility of the car it was a challenge when, for example, to park. This type of door opening allows the driver to lean out of the vehicle smoothly even in tight spaces.

Although, the aesthetics are great and endured over time with models like the Lamborghini Murcielago, Blowout, Poison, Centenary and the Lamborghini Aventador. !All V12 with the bull must carry them!

This article was published in Top Gear by Rodrigo García Vita.