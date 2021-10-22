In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have a Smart TV with the best image quality, but you want to enjoy the sound without disturbing anyone, these wireless headphones are your salvation.

When you want to watch a sporting event, a movie, a series or anything on your TV, but for some reason you can’t make noise, the experience is surely not the best. Especially when you’ve spent a lot of money on a new TV.

To be able to see and hear anything on your TV as it should be, the solution to not disturb anyone is wireless headphones. Fortunately, practically all the new Smart TVs have Bluetooth to connect speakers or headphones.

Imagine that it is night and you would like to see a movie, but not on your mobile or tablet, but on your television. To avoid waking up other members of your family or neighbors, the headphones offer you personal sound quality.

These headphones are designed to be used with any device via Bluetooth or even with televisions wirelessly.

The latter are headphones that use their own wireless radio frequency system to reduce latency and match the sound to the image.

With radio frequency and comfortable: Sony RF MDR-RF855RK

Sony RF MDR-RF855RK for € 66 at Amazon

If you are looking for comfort, sound quality and a system designed to listen to your movies, series or sports on your TV, Sony has a good list of headphones designed for these moments.

These Sony RF MDR-RF855RK They are wireless radio-frequency headphones – not Bluetooth – with its own charging base.

They are closed headband and with very comfortable pads to enjoy them for hours. They have a 40mm diaphragm and autonomy of 18 hours of use.

You can get them on Amazon for 66 euros. A good option for those who want sound quality without latency and with good battery.

With cheap radio frequency: Sony MDR-RF811RK

Sony MDR-RF811RK for € 49.79 at Amazon

Among the cheapest wireless radio headphones from Sony you have these Sony MDR-RF811RK.

They are a cheaper option than the previous ones, with some disadvantages on their design, but they work perfectly to enjoy your programs without disturbing anyone.

They have a closed headband design, with a 40mm diaphragm but one size smaller than the previous ones.

Uses a system of radio frequency up to 100 meters away, plus a battery with 13 hours of autonomy.

To get these headphones on sale you just have to go to Amazon and get them for less than 50 euros.

High-end: Sennheiser RS175

Sennheiser RS175 for € 195.12 at Amazon

If, since you have spent a lot of money on a new Smart TV with the latest of the latest, you want to listen to your programs as they should be, these high-end wireless headphones Sennheiser RS175 they will interest you.

They feature a closed headband design with comfortable ear pads so you can wear them for many hours. It also has volume and sound quality controls directly on a headset.

Its radio frequency base is very powerful and is capable of reaching a distance of 100 meters, so you can listen to your program wherever you are at home.

The autonomy of its battery is 18 hours and it is recharged by leaving them on its base, so you do not need more cables in between.

If you are interested in these wireless headphones for TV, you can get them on Amazon for 195.12 euros.

Bluetooth and cheap: JBL Tune 500BT

JBL Tune 500BT for € 33.97 at Amazon

If, on the other hand, all you need are wireless headphones that can be paired with your Smart TV using Blueatooth and that are not very expensive but are heard well, these JBL Tune500BT are what you are looking for.

They are closed over-ear wireless headphones, with a silicone-protected headband to make them more comfortable to wear. They also have an autonomy of 16 hours of use and microphones.

You can use them on your TV or on your mobile, tablet or laptop. It is also charged via USB-C connection.

They are very cheap, you can get them now on Amazon for just over 33 euros.

Bluetooth and active noise cancellation: Sony WH-1000XM3

These NFC noise-canceling wireless headphones are considered one of the best you can buy for sound quality and comfort.

One of the best Sony headphones with Bluetooth connection and that can be paired with your Smart TV are the legendary Sony WH-1000XM3.

It is the generation before the current version, but they have good sound quality, top-notch active noise cancellation plus an excellent 30-hour battery of continuous playback to use for days.

The best thing is that you will not only use them for your TV, you can also connect them to your mobile, tablet or laptop whenever you want via Bluetooth. Even if you have a Smart TV with Google or Alexa, you can activate it from the headphones.

The best thing is that Amazon has dropped in price. Now they can be purchased for 226 euros with free shipping.

