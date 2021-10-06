Bulgur is a form of whole wheat praised by nutritionists for its nutritional value. Take note of the health benefits it has and include it in your diet.

If you watch your diet and try to eat healthy, you have surely heard of bulgur. It is a form of whole wheat native to the Mediterranean that dates back thousands of years and is the most widely used cereal in the Middle East and Africa.

It is made by cooking the tender grains of the cereal and stirring so that the cooking is uniform. Afterwards, the preparation is left to dry for several days, and then the grains are irregularly crushed.

Its long cooking and drying process allows it to be preserved for a long time, and being precooked it can be cooked quickly.

Bulgur is considered a whole grain because the whole wheat grain is eaten, including the germ, endosperm, and bran. It stands out for its great nutritional value, which is why it is a food praised by nutritionists.

It is a source of essential vitamins and minerals, such as iron, potassium, magnesium and phosphorus, and being a whole food it is also rich in fiber. In addition, it is lower in calories than other whole grains, for example quinoa or brown rice.

Bulgur has interesting health benefits. One of the most prominent is that it promotes heart health Thanks to its high fiber content, it reduces total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol (known as bad cholesterol).

This is clear from research, which reveals that taking 90 to 225 grams a day of whole grains can reduce the risk of heart disease by 20%.

Second, this food improves digestion and intestinal health, another benefit derived from its fiber content. Also, whole grains like bulgur support the growth of healthy gut bacteria.

The third health benefit is that it helps control blood sugar. Compared to refined grains, whole grains are associated with a reduced blood sugar response and lower insulin levels.

Consuming bulgur it also reduces the risk of colon cancer. By promoting gut health, whole grains also reduce the risk of colorectal cancer by 17%.

Finally, another health benefit of this food is that it can help you lose weight. Several studies link a higher fiber intake with weight loss and reduction of abdominal fat.

For all this, if you still don’t eat bulgur you should start thinking about introducing it into your diet. To do this, you can put into practice these tips to eat healthy and without cooking, according to the experts.