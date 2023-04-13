5 keys to managing permissions and credentials to have good cybersecurity

As digital tools become more commonplace, attempts by cybercriminals to get hold of sensitive information are on the rise. In this context, companies have had to leave behind their analogous identification processes to strengthen their cybersecurity with permission and credential management.

This practice uses policies and technologies that facilitate the management of digital identities, with the aim of controlling access to organizations’ critical information, allowing it to be viewed only by relevant members and preventing unauthorized users from infiltrating.

5 keys to managing permissions and credentials

If you want to strengthen the cybersecurity of your company, keep reading and learn the keys to achieve efficient identity and access management.

1. Set roles and permissions

An essential step in this management is to create a directory where the roles of each collaborator in your company are established together with the permissions that are pertinent to their position, that is, what information they have access to, what they can request and what is out of their control. attributions.

In this way, you can manage a database of digital identities, facilitating the entry of new members, as well as the expansion of a specific role or the immediate revocation of permissions in the event of a termination of the employment relationship or change of functions.

2. Implement identification and authorization mechanisms

Depending on the management technologies your company uses, you will have access to various identification mechanisms, such as double verification, authentication tokens, and even behavioral biometrics.

With these methods, it is possible to work with one or multiple levels of evaluation depending on the sensitivity of the data with which you operate. The ultimate goal is that workers always have access to the resources they need, but not to what is outside their profile, such as analysis directed to management.

3. Data encryption

Data encryption is a fundamental layer to achieve a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy, since it allows all relevant information to be encrypted, protecting databases, reports and messages, among others, with an algorithm that makes the contents unreadable to malware or third parties.

Encrypting your company’s data strengthens the management of permissions and credentials, as it protects internal communications, avoiding the infiltration of users who have not been authorized.

4. Activity monitoring

It is important to keep a record of each access to systems and data to recognize any anomalies and ensure that the parameters of the permissions granted are met, in addition to identifying vulnerabilities before they become breaches.

Monitoring activities also helps to evaluate your company’s security processes to determine their effectiveness and modify measures as necessary.

5. Manage passwords

Much of the work of permissions and credentials management is based on managing the passwords that users use to access databases, this involves storing and protecting the keys, as well as defining criteria for their creation.

It is recommended that corporate passwords be strong, with a combination of upper and lower case letters, symbols and numbers to increase their infallibility and thus strengthen the company’s data security. In addition, they must be changed often and not be annotated on mobile devices.

As you can see, building a good marketing strategy cybersecurity it means identifying your vulnerabilities and reinforcing where necessary. The management of permissions and credentials fulfills this purpose, managing a factor as essential as access to the information that your company generates and manages.