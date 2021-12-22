In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The best-priced laptops for students who will need a computer to follow classes both at home and at school.

During the full pandemic in 2020 and early 2021 we have learned first-hand how important it is to have a computer at home to be able to work because teleworking is here to stay. But also for students.

Online classes are becoming more common and when there are positive cases of COVID-19 many students have to stay home as a precaution. In case this happens again and you want a student to be able to continue their classes, these cheap laptops are perfect for studying.

These laptops have characteristics in common. For example many are computers with Chrome OS, called Chromebooks. It is Google’s operating system specially designed to be super easy to use and also to be very secure.

You will also find very cheap Windows computers. But all of them are compatible with the online programs that are usually used and have a webcam and a microphone to be able to make video calls in groups.

Best value for money: MacBook Air

This new MacBook Air maintains the design of the previous ones, but makes the leap to the new Apple ARM chip, with better performance but lower energy consumption.

It’s certainly the most expensive on this list, but a MacBook Air it is a very durable equipment and that with the arrival of Apple’s M1 processor It has become a very fast, quiet and hardly heats up computer.

It uses macOS as the operating system and you can use any browser you like, from Firefox, Chrome, Edge or Safari. It has a high definition webcam, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Now you can find it for 999 euros on Amazon. It may be the most extreme option available, but it is a kit to have for years.

Convertible from laptop to tablet: HP Chromebook X360 14a

Chromebook laptop with a 14 “screen, Full HD resolution, 64 GB of storage and a format that can be transformed from laptop to tablet thanks to its touch screen.

A cheap laptop, with a good screen and extremely easy to use because it does not require or maintenance as it updates automatically. This HP Chromebook X360 14a-ca0003ns is a perfect computer for students due to its functions.

It has a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage to save files in the cloud. It has a 14-inch touch screen with Full HD resolution because it is a device that converts from laptop to tablet.

It does not have viruses, it updates itself and although it is based on the Chrome browser for everything, you can also install some of the Android applications that are in Google Play.

Its price is 299 euros and is right now on sale on Amazon.

Cheap and Windows: Chuwi HeroBook Pro

This ultrabook weighs just 1.4 kg and comes with Windows 10, in addition to equipping a Full HD screen unusual among the most affordable laptops.

As for Windows laptops that are quite cheap, this Chuwi HeroBook Pro has no competition. A “Chinese notebook” that has everything necessary for students that is also extremely light.

It has a 14.1-inch screen, Windows 10 as an operating system that you can upgrade to Windows 11, 8 GB of RAM, a 256 GB SSD and an Intel Celeron N4020 processor.

It has a standard English keyboard, but has a cover with the Spanish keyboard. Its price is only 339 euros, but you can save an extra 30 euros with the coupon that you will find on its Amazon page.

With AMD processor: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 at Amazon

Among the options that are on offer and that are good equipment for students, also with Windows as the operating system, you will find this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5.

It is a 3-in-1 convertible laptop, from portable to tablet format with stand mode in between. It also uses the AMD Ryzen 3-5300U processor, 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD.

The 14-inch screen has Full HD resolution, as well as being quite light and having USB-A, USB-C ports, an SD card reader and a headphone port.

Not bad at all considering that it is a team that now costs 549 euros.

Cheapest: Acer Chromebook 311

Acer Chromebook 311 at Amazon

The cheapest laptop you can get right now for students is the Acer Chromebook 311. It is an 11-inch laptop with Chrome OS that has the minimum viable to work on it.

It will only cost you 179 euros on Amazon and has a MediaTek processor, 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, a USB-C port, 2 USB-A ports, microSD card reader, headphone jack.

