Although Intel continues to be the clear dominator in the market for PC processors, it already has several alternatives that make it plenty. The AMD Ryzen are its main rival.

Although chip stock problems are wreaking havoc in various sectors, for some reason it appears that the computer stock is not being greatly affected, at least for now. It is possible to find PCs at very varied prices, some of them on sale.

If you are hunting for a good laptop, one of the decisions you must make is Intel or AMD processor? By power, the AMD Ryzen 7 are quite competitive and they have little to fear from the Intel Core i7s.

What’s more, there are several laptops with Ryzen 7 that are cheap for what they offer And that you can buy in stores like Amazon with free shipping in just 24 business hours.

They are usually ultrabook-type models, light and designed for working, studying or in some cases for playing, depending on whether they have dedicated graphics or not.

Here are some of the best computers you can buy with this processor, ordered from cheapest to most expensive.

Acer Aspire 5

This laptop is the cheapest of all the selected ones, and its price is only 599 euros in Amazon Spain.

In exchange, you get a model that equips a 4th Gen Ryzen 7, the latest available, accompanied by 512GB of SSD, so of course fluidity is guaranteed.

It does not have a pre-installed operating system, although that is not a problem right now. In just a few minutes you will be able to install Windows 11 on your own.

Screen Size: 15.6 “Screen Resolution: Full HD Weight: 1.7 kg Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U RAM Memory: 8GB Storage: 512GB SSD Operating System: Endless OS

HP 15s-eq1073ns

This laptop is very powerful thanks to its Ryzen 7 processor, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and nothing less than a 1TB SSD, although it does not come without an operating system.

We now turn to another quite competitive model in quality-price ratio, in this case from HP and with a price of 649 euros.

One of its various virtues, the one that makes it stand out from other options, is that it has nothing more and nothing less than 1TB of SSD, more than enough space for all kinds of programs and files.

It also does not have an operating system, although for the price it has there are few drawbacks that can be put to it.

Screen Size: 15.6 “Screen Resolution: Full HD Weight: 1.69 kg Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U RAM Memory: 12GB Storage: 1TB SSD Operating System: No OS

Huawei Matebook 13

This ultralight computer has a 2K screen and Windows 10 as the operating system. It comes with different configurations in terms of processor and storage.

This is probably the best laptop with Ryzen 7, at least for what it costs and what it offers, and it is a Huawei ultralight that boasts quite premium finishes.

With a short keyboard, fingerprint access and a very compact size, its price of 699 euros on Amazon is totally ridiculous.

If you buy it in the official Huawei store, at the same price, you get a FreeBuds 4i headphones with active noise cancellation as a gift.

Screen Size: 13 “Screen Resolution: 2K Weight: 1.31kg Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700U RAM Memory: 16GB Storage: 512GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3

This is one of the cheapest Ryzen 7 gaming laptops, since it costs only 799 euros when it is on sale, which in itself makes it very appetizing.

It has a very high-performance Ryzen 7 4800H and dedicated GTX 1650 graphics, so with it you can run any current game without problems in Full HD.

Obviously, being gaming it is somewhat more cumbersome in terms of design than the ultrabook models.

Screen size: 15.6 “Screen resolution: Full HD Weight: 2.2 kg Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H RAM memory: 16GB Storage: 512GB SSD Operating system: no OS

Huawei Matebook 14

This laptop is Huawei’s best to date, with 16GB of RAM and dedicated graphics. In addition, its 2K screen also has a multi-touch panel.

This model is a very clear alternative to Apple’s Macbooks, although with a much lower price of 799 euros if you exchange the code A50MBR78512 before making the payment in the official Huawei store.

It has an AMD Radeon RX Vega, so to edit videos and photos it is also perfect, a laptop of the best to work in this 2021.

By weight and design, it has little to envy other much more expensive premium models.

Screen Size: 14 “Screen Resolution: 2K Weight: 1.49kg Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H RAM Memory: 16GB Storage: 512GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10

