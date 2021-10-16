Locking in our college football best bets for Week 7, including Georgia at home for another huge top-15 SEC matchup. What could go wrong?

College football has been about as crazy as can be through the first six weeks of the 2021 season, most recently highlighted by Alabama’s shocking loss to Texas A&M. That was a result almost no one saw coming but, as we venture into our college football best bets for Week 7, that’s the type of year that we’re dealing with.

As the saying goes, you can’t win ’em all – and that was certainly the case last week with a 1-4 record on our locks. However, the Texas collapse and the Sean Clifford injury definitely hurt those best bets, so we’re still going to believe in our top picks for the week.

With that in mind, these are the college football best bets and picks we’re locking up in Week 7. And as much as I’d love to lock up Alabama on the road as a heavy favorite in a bounce-back spot, last week has me scared enough to go elsewhere.

College football locks, best bets for Week 7

5. Rutgers at Northwestern – Under 45.0

I got burned a bit by Northwestern-Nebraska a couple of weeks ago because the Wildcats had nothing to show for themselves on defense. That won’t be an issue with two pretty hapless offensive attacks squaring off. It wouldn’t be overly surprising to see Northwestern or Rutgers not reach 20 points in this game, which makes the under feel quite good.

4. UCLA (+1.0) at Washington

Playing at Husky Stadium is indeed a tough ask for the Bruins, who are reeling a bit. However, UCLA has just been a better team than Washington to this season and, without question, will give the Huskies defense their biggest test of the year. Yes, it’s only a point but getting any points with the more proven team is a strong play.

3. Oklahoma State at Texas (-4.0)

For as good as Oklahoma State’s defense has been this season, the truth of the matter is that they’ve not faced an offense with the firepower of Texas. The Longhorns should be able to push the Cowboys and the Spencer Sanders-led offense for Oklahoma State has not proven it can take advantage of Texas’ biggest weakness, the defense.

2. Kentucky Team Total vs. Georgia – Under 11.5 points

At this point, it’s not a groundbreaking revelation that Georgia’s defense is elite. Over the past two weeks, they’ve held Arkansas and Auburn to a combined 10 points, all scored by the Tigers last week. Now back at Sanford Stadium, Kentucky isn’t going to be able to run the ball and I don’t trust Will Levis to be able to attack this defense consistently enough to hit double-digit points.

1. Kentucky at Georgia (-21.0)

Double-dipping at this game, this is just another mismatch in the SEC that Georgia is going to dominate. Again, I don’t foresee the Kentucky offense having much of a chance to move the ball well in this game. Moreover, the Bulldogs offense has been more than good enough to put up at least three touchdowns in this game an likely more.

