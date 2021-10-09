Breaking down the best bets of Week 6 with our college football locks and picks for this week featuring Penn State and Iowa in a top-five matchup.

Sometimes when it comes to the best bets for college football, it may not always be about the flashy picks. This isn’t about making the bold call with confidence but, rather, it’s about making the locks of the week the ones that are definitely going to hit. That’s something that I need to take to heart heading into Week 6.

After a 5-0 run the week prior, we went just 2-3 on our college football locks of the week last Saturday. Too much faith in Ole Miss and underrating Nebraska were what really bit me, and no thanks to USC that just continues to be impossible to figure out. Regardless, we move on to Week 6 and try to rebound.

With that, let’s get into our best bets as we secure our Week 6 college football locks of the week. Note: All odds are via WynnBET. For more betting info and content, visit BetSided.

College football locks, best bets for Week 6

5. Maryland (+20.5) at Ohio State

I fully expect Ohio State in Columbus to pick up the win in this game but it feels like beating up on two pretty bad teams (Akron and Rutgers) has oddsmakers overvaluing the Buckeyes, which is exacerbated by Maryland getting ran off the field last week. But the Terps can attack a still questionable OSU defense and keep this one within three touchdowns.

4. Georgia (-15.0) at Auburn

After watching Georgia dismantle Arkansas – a team that has been decidedly better and more consistent than Auburn – how are the Dawgs favored by fewer points than they were last week? It makes no sense to me. UGA’s defense is going to be a nightmare for Bo Nix in this game as he won’t be able to freelance without getting planted in the ground. Even if the Tigers slow the Bulldogs offense, they might get blanked in touchdowns.

3. Oklahoma at Texas (+145) – ML

Sure, I said that I wasn’t going to get too bold with these locks but I’m also not passing up value when I think the better team is an underdog at home. Even against Texas’ defense, I’m not buying Spencer Rattler and the Sooners just yet after a bounce back against Kansas State. On top of that, Oklahoma will have no answers for Bijan Robinson, allowing the Longhorns to control the action and ultimately win the Red River Showdown.

2. SMU (-14.0) at Navy

I’m not 100 percent sure what I’m missing with this line but I’m willing to go with what I see and run with it. Tanner Mordecai and SMU have been one of the most prolific offenses in college football this season. They are now up against a Navy team giving up more than 32 points per game this season. I don’t see a world where the Midshipmen can stop or keep up with the Mustangs in this game.

1. Penn State at Iowa – Under 41.0

You could put this point total in the 20s and I still might consider the under. The strength of both the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes is the defense and both teams have some holes on offense as well. I still don’t trust Iowa to move the ball consistently and Penn State has turns in them and a concerning run game. These two teams are routinely locked in low-scoring affairs and this will and another chapter of that.

