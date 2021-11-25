In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Black Friday 2021 leaves many offers on computers of all kinds, including Mini PCs, probably the cheapest equipment of all.

Having a good computer at home is practically essential whether you are a student or a worker. Sooner or later you will need it, although obviously not everyone has the same needs.

If you are looking for something basic and cheap, Mini PCs are, especially now that many models fall in price for Black Friday. There is a bit of everything, from models that are as powerful as any desktop to others that barely reach 200 euros in price.

We have chosen five that are on sale today and that are very worthwhile.

Suncall Mini PC for € 150

Suncall Mini PC

The price of this Mini PC is surprisingly low, and it costs only 150 euros, and it has Windows 10 Pro as an operating system.

Obviously, due to processing capacity, it is not a big deal, since it uses an Intel Atom Z8350, which it can with office applications, Chrome or little else.

If you are going to use somewhat more demanding applications, there are also options.

Minix Neo Z83-MX for € 199

Minix Neo on PcComponentes

This offer from PcComponentes offers another miniature computer of a certain level, the Mini Neo Z83 for 199 euros.

It boasts free shipping and 128GB of storage, although in eMMC format, not on SSD or hard drive.

Like the previous model, its processor is a basic Intel.

Beelink GK for € 199

Beelink GK

This brand, Beelink, is one of the most active in the Mini PC sector and also in the Black Friday 2021 offers on Amazon.

Its GK model is lowered to 199 euros, and it also has Windows 10. In addition, it takes a step forward in terms of power with an Intel Celeron J4125 processor, which, together with SSD, already guarantees a fairly important fluidity.

In value for money it may be the best mini computer to buy today if you are looking for something basic and affordable.

Beelink U59 for € 247

In the mid-range of what would be this sector is the Beelink U59, which with a 5th Generation Intel Celeron is much more current than the aforementioned models.

It costs 247 euros, so it remains within what would be described as affordable.

Like the others, as it exceeds 29 euros, shipping is totally free to anywhere in Spain.

Beelink SEi8 for € 399

Beelink SEi8

Obviously, the price of 399 euros indicates that we are facing a computer that is quite powerful to be a Mini PC.

It equips nothing less than an Intel Core i5 processor, with SSD and Windows 10, so it is a perfectly valid model to work at home whatever the application you want to use.

The design is practically identical to the other Beelinks, although inside it equips much better components.

