Netflix: 5 tricks to choose series and movies quickly | Pixabay

Surely you did not know that you can apply from a filter to make the content more precise, to filter by actor or director of the films and series so you can find content much faster within the Netflix platform.

If before television chose for us and told us what to watch and when, now it is the viewer who has the right to choose.

The problem is that today we can find so many options and it can take an hour or more to decide what to watch.

Without a doubt, this is a need that streaming platforms are trying to solve and, little by little, they are introducing new functions and new functions so that subscribers take less time to play a title on Netflix.

From there, we will give you 5 tips to watch Netflix movies and series without wasting so much time searching through so many offers on the platform.

1

Manually edit the Continue Watching option

This option will be useful to you, as you can edit the titles of the Keep watching option and thus eliminate what you are no longer interested in, so that Netflix will never remind you.

It will also help you find what you want to keep watching faster, which is really a huge bonus.

2

Use the My List function

It is one of the classics, but the best way to have everything that matters so that it does not fall into oblivion.

While you are looking for the new movie you will see, or simply because the platform recommends it through different carousels, it is common that you find the movies that you are interested in seeing, but at this point you cannot start.

Add them to your list without fail.

3

Apply filter to make content more accurate

Netflix content is divided into categories, but the organization can be very general.

You may want to see a comedy, but from the last decade. Or otherwise. Maybe you like 90s action movies for the whole family.

4

Filter movies and series by actor or director

As in the previous point, you can filter your search by the director or actor that you like the most.

That way, you will not only update the options that the platform gives you for each option, but you could even find titles that you did not know and end up liking.

5

Change the speed of what you are watching

If we are talking about watching series and movies without taking so long, the trick that cannot be ignored is to change the display speed.