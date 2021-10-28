Next we will talk about the 5 new SUVs that arrive in 2022, five important novelties that will begin their commercial life next year.

If in 2022 you plan to change cars and SUVs are among your chosen ones, you may be interested in knowing what will be the news that will arrive next year within this segment. We have made a selection with the 5 new SUVs arriving in 2022, five important novelties that will begin their commercial life next year.

The segment of SUV It is the one that has experienced the greatest growth in recent years. It is a rising market in which almost no manufacturer wants to miss out on its powerful sales. For this reason, the offers are more and more numerous and it is easy for a potential buyer to end up lost in a sea of ​​possibilities.

To make it easier for you, here are five important new SUV coming in 2022, so you can choose your next new car based on the latest market trends. Let’s go there!

Honda HR-V e: HEV

One of the new arrivals to the SUV segment in 2022 is the Honda HR-V e: HEV. The new generation of Honda’s compact SUV comes in a completely new design, 4.33 meters long and with a 470-liter boot.

However, its great novelty is found under the hood, with the hybrid engine with 131 hp and 253 Nm of torque maximum that allows you to take another step towards the electrification of the full range of the Japanese manufacturer.

Kia Sportage

The fifth generation of the Kia Sportage will be another of the great innovations in the SUV segment that will arrive in 2022. It is completely new, with a significant qualitative leap in the interior, more technology and the latest in security systems.

In addition, it stands out for its range of electrified engines, with conventional motors, light hybridization, a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid.

Lexus NX

The new second-generation Lexus NX was presented in June, but does not reach the market until 2022. This new model stands out for its continuous design, but based on a new platform that makes it larger than its predecessor.

It comes with two different versions, a traditional hybrid and a plug-in hybrid with up to 306 hp of power and 63 km of electric range.

Mazda cx-5

Next on the list of the 5 new SUVs arriving in 2022 is the refreshed Mazda CX-5. It is an important restyling based on the second generation of the model.

Update your image, add more equipment and security systems, renew your range with six trim levels and a range of engines with up to four diesel and gasoline engines.

Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV

Finally, the Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV, the only one on the list that has not been officially revealed, although it will do so early next year. It is the coupe variant of Skoda’s electric SUV, with which it will share design, platform, equipment and technology.

Even so, it is more aerodynamic and longer than the Enyaq iV, and is available with two mechanical and battery options, with up to 262 hp and 535 km of autonomy.

This article was published in Autobild by Aarón Pérez.