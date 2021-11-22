WhatsApp: 5 new features coming next year | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that the famous app WhatsApp will add new functions during the next year 2022 to make it more attractive to its users, that is why this time we will introduce you to each of them in detail.

As you can remember, WhatsApp is constantly updated and like every year, and recently the platform of Messenger service Quick Meta has revealed what its tools and functions will be during the last weeks of the year.

And it is that, this 2021 the platform arrived with many changes, both for the mobile version and for the Web and desktop version, where the image editor was most applauded by users.

However, not everything was good for the application owned by Meta, since as you may remember, on October 4 there was a historic fall of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp that left millions of users without service for more than six hours .

Every year that begins, the applications, especially the Meta platforms, are renewed and present innovative functions, so for this next year 2022 great novelties are expected, which we will present to you below:

Reaction with emojis in messages: This is a function quite similar to the reactions within the Messenger application.

Connection time, for specific contacts: in addition to the three options: Nobody, My contacts or All, it will be added for specific contacts.

Transcribe voice notes in WhatsApp: Voice notes can be converted into text for understanding and even forwarding.

Personalized group chats: Here the application is expected to add function to personalize group conversations with profile images that will accept emojis and stickers.

Audio bubbles: With them you can play a voice note through a pop-up bubble without having to access the conversation.

It should be noted that to install the fast messaging application safely, you must first download it from Google or directly from the Play Store for Android and the App Store in the case of iPhone.

The next thing will be to accept the terms of service, verify the phone number of the account you want to install and that’s it.

It is worth mentioning that we constantly share content related to the message platform, so you must be very attentive so that you do not miss anything new next year.