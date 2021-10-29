In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Oil radiators are quiet and keep heat longer than electric radiators. These are the best models you can buy before the winter cold hits.

Autumn is already offering the first days of true cold, especially in the morning. The heaters will start to turn on shortly. One way to save on the electricity and gas bill are oil radiators.

Old acquaintances of millions of homes, these products are still manufactured because they have advantages over the most modern electric models. Above all because generate heat that lasts longer.

You will only need a grounded plug to use one of these radiators. In addition, most have wheels or weigh little, so you can easily move them between rooms.

They are perfect for heating rooms and above all, they generate a constant and gentle heat that is maintained over time since the oil inside it takes time to lose its temperature.

Their disadvantages is that they take longer to heat up compared to electric radiators, although both tend to consume more or less the same.

These models can be bought right now before their prices go up as soon as the real cold arrives and the demand increases and the stock begins to fall dangerously.

The biggest: Jata R111

€ 87.89 at Amazon

This oil cooler Jata R111 is a model with energy efficiency A and with a power of 2,500W, allowing you to warm up earlier at full power.

It has 11 elements making it one of the largest radiators of this type. The rotary selector allows you to choose one of the 3 heat powers.

It weighs 12.7 kilos, but it has wheels that allow you to move it easily and its measurements are 54 x 25 x 64 centimeters.

You can get it on Amazon for 87.89 euros.

The smallest: Grunkel RACP-80D

€ 49.90 at Amazon

If you are looking for a radiator that is not very large and that is perfect for heating a room, but especially at the foot level, for example to put it near your desk, Grunkel RACP-80D it is one of the best options.

It’s a cheap and small oil radiator, perfect for small rooms and that counts with a power of 800W.

It has 7 elements, but smaller. It also has 6 power levels and built-in handles to be able to lift it without burning yourself and move it.

It costs less than 50 euros on Amazon, which makes it one of the cheapest.

Best value for money: Cecotec Ready Warm 5720 Space

11-module oil cooler with a power of 2500 W and 3-level adjustable thermostat.

Oil radiator Cecotec Ready Warm 5720 Space It is a model of the largest, with 11 elements and it also comes in black and white.

It is quite powerful, with a maximum power of up to 2,500W and with the option of choosing between 3 levels of consumption, the Eco mode of 1,000W, the medium mode of 1,500W and the maximum of 2,500W.

It has a system to protect it from overheating and wheels to transport it wherever you want. Despite the size, it does not weigh as much as other similar models, since it reaches 11.3 kg.

Cecotec Ready Warm 5720 Space can be purchased at the Cecotec online store in Spain for 89.90 euros. It has free shipping.

The cheapest: Orbegozo RF 1500

€ 48.22 at Amazon

Orbegozo RF 1500 It is a cheaper oil radiator of these options, not the cheapest you can find, but considering its size and electrical consumption, it is one of the best you can get right now.

It has a power of 1,500W and 7 elements that emit and maintain heat very well.

Its design is traditional and has wheels to be able to move it between rooms. It costs 48 euros on Amazon and you have other options.

The 1,000W, 5-element model costs 40.50 euros and the 2,000W, 9-element model just over 52 euros. But we think the middle model is the best you can buy right now.

Cheap for any room: Cecotec Ready Warm 5750 Space 360º

This oil cooler is ideal to use for long hours, as it continues to heat even after turning it off, so it is also one of the best if you want to adjust the power consumption.

If you do not want to spend a lot and you want an oil radiator that keeps a room warm, this Cecotec Ready Warm 5750 Space 360º It is an economical and quality option.

It is a 7-module radiator with a maximum power of 1,500W, an adjustable thermostat with 3 power levels (600W, 900W and 1,500W) and a design that, according to the brand, helps to distribute heat more efficiently.

You can buy it for less than 70 euros in the Cecotec online store with free shipping and delivery in 24 to 72 hours.

