With Zach Calzada officially entering the transfer portal, the Texas A&M Aggies are losing a steady quarterback who helped lead them against Alabama.

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are losing the quarterback who helped them take down the Alabama Crimson Tide this season as Zach Calzada has officially entered the transfer portal. Calzada had a bit of an up and down season, but he was generally solid, helping the Aggies win more often than not.

With seeing significant playing time in 11 games this season, Calzada finished the year with completing 56.3 percent of his passes for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns while also throwing nine intercpetions.

That’s not great, but it’s a decent starting point for anyone who might be interested in helping Calzada improve.

As he showed against Alabama, Calzada’s ceiling could be pretty high. In that game, Calzada threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns and one interception while completing 67.7 percent of his passes. That’s pretty solid.

So, where might Calzada land? Who would be willing to take a shot on the former A&M quarterback?

Zach Calzada enters transfer portal: 5 potential transfer destinations for former Texas A&M quarterback

Arkansas State

Things are rough at Arkansas State right now. Butch Jones, in his first year, struggled to find any sort of momentum or get any wins. Finding a quarterback who could come in and help the Red Wolves get some consistency going forward would be huge for Jones and his program.

Calzada has shown that, while he can be a bit inconsistent, he does have some potential to be a game changer, as he demonstrated when he helped Texas A&M take down the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Red Wolves desperately need some help and they offered a scholarship to Calzada out of high school. Even though that was under previous head coach Blake Anderson, it’d be worth Arkansas State’s time to try and develop a connection here. If Calzada is looking for a place he could essentially start right away, this seems like the place.

Missouri

Eliah Drinkwitz previously recruited Calzada to Appalachian State, so there must have been something the current head coach of the Missouri Tigers must like about the quarterback. Now that Calzada needs a new team and Drinkwitz could use some help on offense, would the two be interested in working together now?

The Tigers currently have a decent quarterback, but Connor Bazelak has been prone to turning the ball over and making some crucial errors. Would Calzada be an upgrade over Bazelak? Maybe. Is it worth Drinkwitz and company taking a gamble to find out? Probably.