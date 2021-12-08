12/07/2021 at 19:18 CET

There are essential objects for body hygiene. Although perhaps none is as important in our day to day as shower sponges. But do we really practice good hygiene when we shower?

Sponges have some characteristics that make them ideal for many microorganisms to grow.

After the shower, we hang the sponge or leave it right there. Moist, with remains of our skin and with many bacteria that we have dragged when rubbing ourselves.

It is true that shower gel has as one of its objectives to destroy bacteria, but not all of them die with it.

Sponges can be a “party of microorganisms”

Sponges are a huge environment for bacteria and can contain tiny nooks and crannies where not enough soap reaches to kill all germs.

This is especially the case if it is a rough or porous surface, as all sponges tend to be.

When this happens, bacteria re-grow throughout the sponge, easily supported by moisture and the remains of keratin on our skin.

But not just bacteria. Sponges can be colonized by a wide variety of fungi, such as molds and yeasts.

A “party of microorganisms” that can cause problems for our health.

By showering with a sponge this contaminated, we are not really doing a good cleaning. There will be microorganisms that survive the gel and reach our skin.

The smallest problem that can appear is that we quickly start to smell bad again.

But many of these microorganisms are also capable of causing skin diseases, such as folliculitis.

And diseases have also been documented elsewhere, such as otitis.

To avoid this, here are some tips that will allow us to have better hygiene with sponges:

Rinse well and dry after each use

Moisture is the main reason why there are so many microorganisms on sponges. But also the “food & rdquor; that we leave in the form of keratin and skin cells.

To avoid the proliferation of germs, we must rinse the sponge well after showering.

Once rinsed, we should let the sponge dry completely. It is not convenient to leave it hanging in the shower, for example, since the sponge will be permanently in a humid environment such as the bathroom.

Clean it every week in water with a little bleach

As we have said, sponges are an environment with many hiding places for bacteria. But bleach is a very powerful weapon and, given enough time, it can reach every corner and disinfect the sponge well.

If once a week we put the sponge in a bucket of water with a splash of bleach for five minutes, the microorganisms will die.

Change it regularly, every quarter

It is one of the most important tips. Bacteria accumulate over time on the sponge, especially if we don’t do a deep disinfection from time to time.

In addition, over time the sponge loses its ability to create foam, which prevents good hygiene.

Every few months, at most 3 or 4, we should change the sponge.

Avoid using it on shaved areas a few days ago

Freshly shaved areas with a razor provide a very easy entry point for microorganisms. The skin is irritated and the epidermis damaged, which favors infections.

In these areas it is better not to use the sponge for the first four or five days.

For its part, we can clean the area only with water, applying the gel directly and rubbing with the hand, or using soap bars.

Do not use very traumatic sponges or rub too hard.

If we rub very hard or use sponges that are very rough, we will irritate the epidermis.

The reason is the same as in the previous tip. If we cause irritation to the skin, the risk of problems such as infectious folliculitis increases.

For this reason, it is better to avoid abrasive sponges such as luffas or the widespread nylon mesh.

And these two types, especially luffas, have proven to be a dangerous microorganism ecosystem if good hygiene is not performed.

In short, if we want to exfoliate it is essential that we do so with clean and well-cared for sponges.

But let’s not forget that an ideal solution for hygiene is to use bars of soap. Because with them you could avoid the use of sponges, which if we do not take good care of them could be in themselves an environment conducive to bacteria.

In addition, you will save space in the shower and use less plastic containers.