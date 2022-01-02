

Activists have held marches to press for the protection of immigrants.

Photo: Kevin Dietsch / .

After 2021 marked by the overwhelming arrival of foreigners across the southern border of the United States and the failures in the application of various immigration policies, President Joe Biden’s government kicks off 2022 under pressure to find promised solutions.

Both immigrants and those who advocate for them were hopeful that the arrival of the Democrats to power would change the course of the United States on the immigration issue, but after almost a year of work the Administration was in debt.

These are the five outstanding issues that the Biden Administration will have to grapple with in 2022, and in which finding a solution is urgent, according to migrant advocates.

Finish Stay in Mexico

The Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, which forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for the development of their processes in the United States, became a headache for the White House in 2021 since after canceling it it had to resume its application on December 6 obeying the order of a federal judge who ruled in favor of a lawsuit by two conservative states.

More than 240 immigrant advocacy groups and dozens of Democratic lawmakers have insisted that the White House eliminate MPP, too. known as Permencer in Mexico.

But the future doesn’t look very promising. On December 13, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the government’s request to suspend the program. The battle will continue in the Supreme Court, to which the Administration appealed to challenge the favorable rulings to maintain MPP.

2. Expulsions under Title 42

Another fight that was not won in 2021 and extends to 2022 is the end of the application of Title 42, which allows expel migrants for health reasons that cross the border. The measure allowed the removal of more than a million migrants in fiscal year 2021, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Calls for the White House to stop the application of this rule increased after the reopening of the US land borders in November, but the arrival of the omicron variant of the coronavirus once again gave the Government arguments to support the measure.

3. Protection of the undocumented

From his first day in the White House in January 2021, Biden delivered an immigration reform proposal that sought to give a path to citizenship to almost 11 million undocumented. The proposal was criticized for its breadth, and through 2021 Democratic efforts to move parts of that agenda forward stalled in the Senate.

Faced with Republican opposition, the Democrats chose to include an immigration bill in Biden’s social plan, which they hoped to pass alone by the method of reconciliation. But they ran into the rejection of Elizabeth McDonough, in charge of interpreting the Senate regulations, who has said no to three proposals, the last of which only granted a work permit to some 6 million undocumented people.

The activists have insisted that McDonough’s opinion be ignored and a proposal that opens a path to citizens be put forward. But Democratic Senator Joe Manchin threw a bucket of cold water on expectations by saying he would not support the social plan, blocking the entire initiative.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (New York) said he will force a vote on the social plan in the first weeks of 2022, but it is not yet clear whether the immigration bill will be included.

Prospects for passing a major reform are expected increasingly dim as 2022 progresses, the year that will host midterm elections in November, in which Democrats risk losing a majority in Congress.

4. Save DACA

With no immigration reform in sight, nearly 650,000 beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are still on the tightrope and thousands of undocumented youth who wanted to access the benefit saw their hopes dashed after the ruling of a federal judge for a Texas lawsuit.

The Democratic administration suffered a setback when the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition to approve new applications while that court makes a final decision on the issue.

These young people will have to wait for the Court’s decision, and it is not ruled out that the fight for DACA will reach the Supreme Court again.

5. The flood of migrants

The setbacks did not deter hundreds of thousands who came seeking to stay in the U.S. The Biden Administration had to deal with more than 1.7 million undocumented arrests that crossed the border in fiscal year 2021, a figure unparalleled in recent decades and that serves as fuel for Republicans to criticize Democrats and seek to use the immigration issue in elections.

The work to stop the arrival of migrants has been entrusted to Vice President Kamala Harris, who has said she will focus on attacking the causes of migration. However, the clock is ticking and good results may take longer to reach beyond 2022.