If we read the letters to The Three Wise Men and Santa Claus from children of about 9 years and older, we would see that in most of them an object appears: the mobile. In fact, according to a survey by the INE (National Institute of Statistics), 22% of those under 10 years of age have a mobile phone in Spain. And the figure shoots up to 93% for 15-year-olds.

Is the mobile phone in this year’s letter from your children? Are you thinking of giving it to him? I will not be the one to tell you not to do it, I just urge you to ask yourself 5 questions before making the decision.

Am I ready for my child to have a mobile?

Normally, we tend to ask ourselves the question in reverse: is my child ready to have a mobile? However, Jorge Flores, founder of Pantallas Amigas, proposes that we ask ourselves if we are, and with this he refers to whether “we have the necessary knowledge and are willing to dedicate enough time to an adequate accompaniment. By doing a simile we could ask us at what age a child can bathe alone in an adult pool, in this case the answer is clear, when he knows how to swim.

Are we prepared to dedicate time and effort to train our children to make responsible mobile use?

To learn they have had to receive the training of an adult who has had to have the time and knowledge to teach them how to do it. Therefore, there is no age, but there must be conditions that depend on adults more than children. In addition, choosing when should be a considered decision, not something that is marked on us from the outside, that we assume because others do it. “And the truth is that this is something that we have very clear with other areas, for example, We would never leave our children a car without first having passed the driver’s license test. So why if we leave them a Smartphone without first making sure that they know how to deal with the universe of possibilities that opens up to them from that moment on?

Am I aware of what I am giving you?

And before this question you will say: yes, a mobile. But no, it is not just a mobile, it is all the information that can be accessed through this device, including content that we would not want our children to see, such as pornography. In fact, since mobile phones have existed, children’s access to pornography occurs at an earlier age. According to recent studies, a 10% of online porn consumers are under 10 years old. Data to which we have to add other equally worrying ones, which alerts us that the age at which our children begin to consume pornography is between 8 and 12 years old, according to data from the latest campaign “Why not, porn. Educate your children before porn does it for you” launched by the Foundation for Help Against Drug Addiction (FAD).

10% of online porn consumers are under 10 years old

Why does my son want a mobile?

We must take into account why our son wants to have a mobile and we must talk with him to find out what use he is going to do. If you want it to have social networks and WhatsApp, we must also take into account the recommendation that these social networks make of what is the minimum age to create an account: on WhatsApp they are 16 years old; on TikTok the 13 years; on Instagram all 14; on Twitter the 13; and on Twitch also the 13 years.

Who is the gift for?

“Many times, the Smartphone is a selfish gift, because the greatest advantages are for the one who gives it (we have our son under control). But when delivering a mobile we should only think about the interest of the recipient, of the minor in this case, we should think about their welfare. We must think about the advantages and disadvantages for our son and see if we can guarantee a positive balance. It is true that learning exposes us to risks. When a child learns to ride a bike, he takes on new risks, but riding on a flat surface is not the same as jumping down a hill “, Jorge Flores tells us.

Have I taken the opportunity cost into account?

When we give a mobile to our children, we must be aware that it will occupy a large part of the time they have. In other words, the time that you will now dedicate to your mobile is time that you will stop dedicating to other things, such as playing with the family, taking a walk in nature, reading a book …

“The Smartphone is a selfish gift, because the greatest advantages are for the one who gives it (we have our son under control)”

Jorge Flores

Founder of Pantallas Amigas

As the psychologist Alberto Soler explains, “the fact of being in front of a screen occupies a time that otherwise could have been used in other much more important things and with a much clearer benefit for our children: reading, running, playing with friends, develop a hobby, be in contact with nature. Is what is called opportunity cost. It is not that the media are so bad in themselves, but that their use displaces other alternatives that have been shown to have benefits very clear at the psychosocial level & rdquor ;.

Answering these questions is something only you can do. Giving a mobile phone to our son is a personal decision, no one should make it for us.

If this year you have decided no, remember to have these 5 questions at hand, next year you will have to answer them again. Cheer up!