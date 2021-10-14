Golden state warriors he is not one of the big favorites to win the NBA championship in the 2021/22 season. However, unlike what has happened in the last two seasons due to injuries and squad planning, there are a number of circumstances that encourage us to think that they can have a very good season. At Blogdebasket we think that they may even have a chance to be champions. To do this, a series of conditions would have to be met:

1. Stephen Curry, MVP level

The first of the conditions is, a priori, the safest. Stephen Curry He was the top scorer in the NBA last year and finished with the best 3-point average per game of his career. Nothing suggests that this campaign their numbers cannot be even better. In fact, if you are better surrounded, you will have better shots and could even improve your 3-point record.

2. The return of Klay Thompson

Klay thompson He returns for Christmas after two years injured. If he does it at a good level, the Warriors automatically have two of the best in the league in their ranks again. There is no doubt that his return, in addition to basketball, moral is very important for a team that has had a very bad time the last two years. With him well, they can go back to aspire to everything.

3. Assets in the workforce

If Klay Thompson returns well and Stephen Curry continues at his level, the Warriors could seriously consider acquiring a third star. All the favorites to win the ring have at least three high-level players and the Warriors have assets to spare on their roster to land a big Bradley Beal-type star. Namely: James Wiseman, the contract of Andrew Wiggins, the two picks from this last draft (Kuminga and Moody) …

4. Madness in the West

The Western Conference, as it happened last year, is very open. The a priori favorites are the Los Angeles Lakers, but no one can assure that the Westbrook, Melo and company experiment will work. Murray’s loss leaves the Denver Nuggets without a key piece and the Suns and. The Jazz, last season’s dominators, don’t seem unbeatable either. An open battle is expected in which the Warriors have front row entry.

5. The madness of Kyrie Irving

A few weeks ago, no one doubted that the big favorites to win the ring were the Brooklyn Nets. Yet the whole affair Kyrie irving, which could be missed all season by not getting vaccinated, makes them less so. His discharge opens the doors to many more teams heading into the fight for the title. Why not the Warriors?

* When we speak of Irving’s insanity, we do not do so because of his legitimate right not to be vaccinated, but because of his conspiracy motives.