Today is a good day to buy a computer, especially if you want an ultrabook with an affordable price and that can already be updated to Windows 11.

The Cyber ​​Monday 2021 offers have little to envy those of Black Friday, practically nothing, and that is that in stores like Amazon they are “drag” sales that have been going on for almost two weeks and that last until the stock runs out.

One of the bargains that is still there and that is very worthwhile is the one that leaves the Surface Laptop GO at only 529 euros, a Microsoft laptop that has the guarantee of this brand at all levels.

There are many reasons why this PC is ideal for example for students, a low cost alternative to much more expensive computer models, such as Apple’s MacBook or any other ultrabook.

Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft’s lightest laptop, ideal for teleworking and studying. With camera enhancements for video calls, full keyboard, instant power on, fast charging and all-day battery life.

€ 270 discount, but be careful, it is an offer that ends today, so hurry up

This offer that makes the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go cheaper than ever is temporary and ends today, so if buying it for only € 529 interests you, do it now.

It is upgradeable to Windows 11 as soon as you turn it on, ready to enjoy the improvements introduced by Microsoft

This laptop can enjoy the new features of Windows 11 input, as it is upgradeable from minute 1.

Only 1.1 kg in weight, so it is ideal if you always carry your laptop with you to the office or to classes

It is a great computer to work with, one of the best, and its weight barely exceeds one kg.

With SSD, the fastest storage format and Windows’ best ally

There is a version that only has 64GB of capacity in eMMC format, although in this case it is the edition that has 128GB of SSD.

13 hours of battery life on a single charge, so you can practically forget about the charger

The autonomy of its battery means that you can spend a work or school day away from an outlet without problems.

You can have it at home in just 24 hours if you are a Prime user

If you take the opportunity to sign up for the Amazon Prime trial month (if you have not already done so) you will have free shipping in just 24 hours.

