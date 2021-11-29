In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei Matebook D15 is a 15.6-inch laptop perfect for students and workers who need a light and cheap equipment.

Does your laptop perform fatal after years of use? Have you started teleworking and want to have a laptop that you can use between the office and your home without leaving your back? If you’re looking for a new laptop and you think the Black Friday deals are over, you have time with a Cyber ​​Monday deal.

Right now you can find a laptop Huawei Matebook D15 with a 15.6-inch screen on sale at Amazon. This equipment costs less than 460 euros and is a perfect laptop for all day-to-day tasks.

Huawei Matebook D15 in AmazonHuawei MateBook D15 in Huawei Spain

Huawei has been launching Windows laptops on the market for years and has achieved a certain fame with very good equipment at quite reasonable prices. We are talking about laptops with fast processors and a combination of features that make them especially interesting if you are on a tight budget.

Huawei Matebook D15, in this configuration with a Core i3 processor, is a good device for anyone looking for a fast, easy-to-use laptop that will last for years. But there is more you should know.

At ComputerHoy.com we have tested a version similar to this offer and with very positive opinions.

A cheap and fast laptop

The reality is that the original price of this Matebook D15 is not bad. It normally costs 649 euros. But in this offer available on Amazon it will only cost you 459 euros with free shipping.

In the Huawei online store in Spain it can also be found for 449 euros with free shipping within the Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday promotion.

It has a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, in addition to having 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD of storage. Two features that can be expanded in the future.

The 15.6-inch screen boasts a Full HD resolution and has a silver metallic body with a nice full backlit keyboard.

Perfect for students

If you are a student you need a laptop that you can use for your studies, but also for the rest of your day-to-day tasks.

Things like having your chat applications like WhatsApp, Telegram, Discord or any web at your availability. Or to be able to use applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Photoshop or whatever program you need.

This laptop can handle all these tasks so that both when concentrating or having fun you can do them without problem.

Both for the office and for teleworking

Workers, especially those who now telecommute one day from home, have discovered how important it is to have a computer that you can depend on both to surf the internet and to carry out your workday.

Huawei Matebook D15 has a webcam built into the keyboard. Just press a key and the camera jumps. This way you have more space on the screen.

It has microphones so that video calls can be heard perfectly, HDMI connection to connect a screen or 3 USB ports for other peripherals.

More screen and less weight

The design of this Matebook D15 is that of a 15.6-inch laptop, but in physical size it is more similar to that of a 14-inch. This has been achieved by making the edges of the screen thinner.

The weight of this equipment is also reduced. It only weighs 1.53 kg which makes it perfect to put it in a backpack or a purse. Even the thickness, only 16.9mm makes it easy to transport.

Even its charger, which uses a USB-C connection, is smaller and lighter. It comes with a 65W charger that fits in your pocket, capable of charging half the battery in half an hour.

Upgradable to Windows 11

The Intel Core i3-10110U processor that includes this version of the Huawei Matebook D15 is within the chips that are compatible with Windows 11. Therefore, when you receive it, you will surely have an update ready to pass to the new generation of Windows.

The new Windows 11 improves many of the functions of Windows 10, in addition it will receive more updates with new functions and security improvements that will make your computer more robust and secure.

