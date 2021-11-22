In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

“What streaming platform should I subscribe to?“Surely you have asked yourself this question more than once. And it is no longer just about Netflix; now, you have Netflix, Disney +, HBO, Prime Video and other platforms full of worthwhile content.

But if there are two big competitors, those are Netflix and Disney +. Netflix, which was the one that started the streaming boom, and Disney +, which boasts of having in its catalog mythical series, classic animated films and all the filmography of franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

But, Is it really worth subscribing to Disney + over Netflix? Does Disney + have something to offer, or is it only based on the Marvel series and The Mandalorian?

Well, that is what we want to tell you today: what are the Five Disney + Differences That Make It A Good Netflix Alternative. We started!

Its price

The first main reason that places Disney + above Netflix is ​​that it is Disney + much cheaper. Although the difference is not enormous, it does show in your pocket, especially at the end of the month, and its catalog offers you a lot for very little.

Comparing prices, Netflix has three different plans depending on how you use your account:

Basic plan: It costs 7.99 euros per month, but you can only view and download content on a single screen at the same time and in standard definition, that is, SD. Standard Plan: the most demanded plan. It costs 11.99 euros per month and allows you to view content on two screens simultaneously, in HD definition. Premium plan: It costs 15.99 euros per month and with it you can watch UltraHD content on four screens simultaneously.

On the other hand, Disney + offers only one package with two forms of payment: monthly and yearly. You can subscribe to Disney + for 8.99 euros per month or for 89.90 euros per year. If you opt for this second option, you end up paying 5.83 euros per month.

Choose the plan you choose, for a significantly lower price you can watch content in 4K and on four different devices at the same time. You can tell the difference, right?

Your children’s catalog

To opt for one platform or another, the price and the catalog come into play. We have already seen that Disney + wins by a landslide on the issue of price, but what about its catalog?

In both cases you will have to spend years of your life watching all the movies and series that are on both platforms, so you have content to give and give away. But what kind of content?

As well, Disney + offers much more than series and movies– It also has amazing own documentaries and National Geographic, plus more adult content with Star. You even have all the seasons of The Simpsons!

Because if, Disney + is aimed at all audiences but boasts a much broader children’s catalog, either with its countless series or movies. So, if you have children at home, surely Disney + is the perfect option to enjoy many evenings on the sofa and blanket with the family.

His classic movies

A strong point of Netflix is ​​that it offers very interesting original movies. So many, that many are lost in its extensive catalog, but this is something that happens with all streaming platforms. Well, what about Disney +?

Well what Disney + brings you movies that everyone knows. Not only do they have all the Star Wars and Marvel movies to their credit, even the most recent ones, but you can also see every Disney and Pixar movie there and to be. Even Disney classics that are hard to find!

If you grew up watching animated Disney or Pixar films, you will surely enjoy the Disney + catalog much more, since you will find your favorite movies of all life in 4K quality: The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Dumbo, even very classic classics like Robin Hood or The Three Caballeros.

To this are added the own-produced content, Disney + Originals, such as The Mandalorian series or all the series based on the Marvel universe and exclusive to the platform, such as Wandavision, Loki or What If …?, And those that remain for to get.

Their profiles

Although the platforms tried to combat it at first, they realized that it was very difficult to fight shared accounts, so they decided to expand its possibilities by adding profiles in a single account so that it could be used by several people. And how many profiles are we talking about?

You can have up to five profiles in the same Netflix account. For its part, Disney + allows up to 10 devices registered to the same account and lets you create up to seven profiles different and each will have its own playlist, its playing history or its recommendations based on likes.

Your simultaneous streaming

Simultaneous streaming has become a must for streaming platforms. In the case of Netflix, its Premium Plan allows you to play at the same time on four different devices, while the Standard Plan allows it on two.

Disney + wins again by a landslide, since it has a single plan that lets you play content on four devices at the same time for much less money, since your monthly fee is 8.99 euros per month and the Netflix Premium Plan costs 15.99 euros per month.

So as you see Disney + is a perfect option for nostalgic people, for those who share accounts with minors and, above all, for those who want to see a lot for very little. Although if you can afford it, we would recommend opting for both platforms. There is so much to see that it is worth it!

