If you need a tablet to work and you want it to be Android, there is now a particularly powerful model that you may be interested in. It is from Huawei and is already in pre-sale.

Huawei continues to bet strongly on the Spanish market, in which it presents practically all its novelties. One of the last is a high-end tablet, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6, which among other features stands out for having an OLED screen.

This type of panel is not very common on mobile phones, even less on tablets, and it goes without saying that they usually skyrocket the price of any device. In this case, the MatePad Pro from 2021 with OLED panel costs 699 euros in presale.

With a spectacular OLED screen and magnetic charging, this tablet has little to envy other high-end models in power and performance.

It is a lower price than any mobile with a screen of this class, and we are talking about no less than 12.6 inches.

Here are some Reasons the MatePad Pro 12.6 is probably the best Android rival to the iPad Pro.

Its OLED panel makes it ideal for consuming all kinds of multimedia content

As we have already mentioned, OLED panels make an appearance on tablets a few times, and this is one of them.

To put things in context, a mobile with a screen of this type usually goes above 800 euros.

Here they are more than 12 “and the price of the tablet is” only “699 euros, so it is clear that Huawei has squeezed its price to the maximum.

Equip a Kirin 9000E that has little to envy the Snapdragon 888

If we talk about power, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 is not lacking. Releases a new Kirin processor, high-end premium and capable of running any application available today.

It is at the height of the best chips of the moment, which are the Snapdragon 888 and the Apple M1, although it remains to be seen how it performs in terms of energy efficiency.

What is clear is that if you think of this tablet as a replacement for the laptop, it will not lack capacity.

Includes free pencil and keyboard cover

When buying the tablet, two essential gifts are included in the pack, such as the touch pen and the keyboard cover.

With them you can make the most of its possibilities, both when drawing and writing as well as when typing, so it does not lack anything.

You can also use a Bluetooth mouse by connecting it so that it is already a very viable alternative to a computer.

It has eight speakers to provide a much more immersive sound

To watch series and movies, as well as for your calls and video calls, audio is one of the key points of this device.

It comes with no less than eight speakers, strategically placed to create a stereo surround sound like few tablets can offer.

Its microphones are also ideal for making video calls and recording sound without having to use an external microphone or headphones.

HarmonyOS solves some of the problems of not having Google Mobile Services

Despite the blockade it is subjected to by the United States and Google, Huawei has managed to get ahead with HarmonyOS, its own operating system.

In its second version you can already use some of the Android apps that did not work in the first, such as games. You can download them from Huawei’s AppGallery or in APK format from Petal Search.

Despite not having GMS, with it you can watch series on Netflix, Prime Video or Disney, as well as use practically any application that is not from Google.

