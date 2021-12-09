If you were left wanting more after the last chapter of La Casa de Papel, here are some similar recommendations from the platform.

Fans of the acclaimed Netflix series witnessed the end of a stage with its definitive end on Tuesday, November 30. Álex Pina, creator of the series, advanced in an interview for VerTele: “When they get to the last chapter, people are going to ask themselves: But how are they going to get out of this !? There is a lot to tell in this ending.”

We do know, however, that a spin-off of the series with Berlin is already being prepared as the lead and a Korean version of the series with Park Hae-soo (from The Squid Game) as a main cast member.

The end of La Casa de Papel has left a void among the millions of viewers that we hope to fill with 5 recommendations with a similar theme that you can find on Netflix.

Lupine

Inspired by the French character Arsene Lupine, a thief known for his talent for dressing up and putting on makeup, we find this series in which the protagonist, the actor from Untouchable, Omar Sy, plays an elegant and charming thief looking to get hold of a priceless necklace housed in the Louvre museum.

This series, loaded with dramatic episodes and at the same time full of action and a multitude of characters, will not leave you indifferent, since also plays with the great attraction of combining past and present.

White lines

During the broadcast of the second season of La Casa de Papel, its creator Álex Pina delighted us with another work of his. With certain similarities with his masterpiece, in this we find delusional scenes full of laughter, with a very striking soundtrack.

White Lines takes place in two timelines. In one of them, the protagonist, Zoe, goes to Ibiza to investigate the mysterious death of her brother Axel, 20 years after this episode, in which we also find his friends triumphing in the world of music, with what that entails on some occasions.

In the other we find a flashback to when Axel was still alive and succeeding as a DJ, giving us clues about how his death happened.

Sky Red

With two seasons already released, Sky Rojo has broken viewers’ schemes, even generating a broad debate on series limits.

In this case, the topic focused on knowing to what extent a series or film can deal with topics as sensitive as prostitution in such an apparently insensitive way.

Apart from all this, we find frantic chapters of no more than 30 minutes starring 3 prostitutes who try to escape from the world in which they are imprisoned.

Its creators, Esther Martínez and Álex Pina, who apart from La Casa de Papel, have also directed Vis a Vis, comment in an interview for eCartelera that “this subject and its treatment is chosen very deliberately to put small Trojan horses in the viewer Small torpedoes on his conscience, which can make him reflect while they are having fun. “

Ozark

This Netflix crime drama spans the illegal money laundering theme. A Chicago money manager, Marty Byrde, is the executing hand in this entire process, under the direction of a Mexican drug cartel. This series is also loaded with tense and dramatic moments that will make you stay glued to the screen episode after episode.

Considered as one of the great surprises of the platform By many viewers, she is described as dark, tense and at times harrowing, but it inevitably grabs you in her story and characters.

Heist

Its resemblance to La Casa de Papel, despite its presentation, is based only on the title. This docuseries, which came out in the summer of 2021, has 6 episodes that relate 3 great true crime stories told by personalities involved, including recreations of how they were carried out.

With this we close these 5 recommendations. However, if what made you fall in love with the series was not its plot but its characters and you want to see a movie or series in which your favorite appears, we leave you this news so you can take a look.