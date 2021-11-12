11/12/2021 at 12:51 CET

Study habits are one of the fundamental aspects to start with the duties and tasks of our sons and daughters. It is important to adopt some study habits to avoid that the rhythm of the course becomes too hard. For this it is important to follow these five simple tips

Choose the right place

Establish a study zone at home in a fundamental question to accustom the little one to a place in which to carry out their tasks. The place should be calm, quiet, computer, with enough light and a table and a suitable chair so that there is nothing that can distract them.

Routine in the studio

In addition to allocating a place for the study, it is important to establish a schedule. Once we know the hours of extracurricular activities and leisure time, it would be good to set a certain time for chores. In this way, the student will know when and where to perform their homework without the need to continually remind them.

Sleep and eat

Children, in addition to studying, carry out numerous activities throughout the day, so it is important that they eat well and sleep at least 9 or 10 hours a day so that they can carry out their activities with as much energy as possible.

Study techniques

For the little ones to begin to get used to the study routine, it is important to help them and establish some study techniques that go with your personality. Making outlines, summaries, and explaining concepts with drawings will help them assimilate concepts and thus achieve their study objectives.

Always up to date

It is important to follow a record and keep the agenda up to date, as it will be easier for you than doing it only when you have a test or exam.