The scarce workforce in the technology industry has created a huge need for trained people with specific software skills.

HackerRank, a website that Companies like Amazon, Facebook or Stripe use to search for potential candidates, has revealed to Business Insider the 5 main skills that tech companies are looking for right now.

The most in-demand skills include popular programming languages, but also other software-oriented competencies, such as a financial services software program.

HackerRank has compiled the test data for the year to date, measured across its customer base of 2,600 companies and 16 million developers.

Overall, the list indicates that companies are primarily looking for people with data management skills.

From the ability to manage data visualization, to the most complex data cleansing and modeling, according to Vivek Ravisankar, CEO of HackerRank.

Here you have the 5 Top Skills Tech Women Look For On HackerRank’s Recruitment Website.

SQL

Developers often use SQL to organize and manage multiple data sets, which is key in information analysis.

Along with Java and Python, SQL is one of the most widely used programming languages ​​in the world. In addition, it is also easier to learn compared to other languages.

As companies gather more data, SQL is an essential skill that companies need to navigate and organize information, Ravisankar says.

Aptitude

Aptitude is financial services software that helps CFOs manage company budgets and revenue. This software is used by the main Fortunte 500 companies such as Deloitte, KPMG, Oracle or Accenture.

Companies are looking for candidates who are able to combine financial knowledge with software. Finance departments, despite their reputation for being a more traditional industry, are pushing to automate certain manual processes like accounting and auditing.

“We see companies in more traditional industries like financial services, retail, healthcare, all transforming into technology companies,” Ravisankar explains.

REST APIs

Businesses often use REST APIs to manage data between the web and back-end software.

An API, or application programming interface, acts as an intermediary between 2 other programs to exchange information. For example, sending a message online uses an API.

REST stands for Representational State Transfer. It is a computer system in which developers can create APIs. REST is a popular framework in data management, so it is clear to Ravisankar that it is a popular skill among businesses.

“A lot of companies are asking for a much higher degree of cloud skills and because of that, they are collecting massive amounts of data over time, so there is a lot of improvement and rescaling around data science. “Ravisankar reveals to Business Insider.

Java

Java, which evolves from a defunct programming language called Oak, is an object-oriented language that helps reuse code, created by Sun Microsystems, owned by Oracle. It is commonly used for back-end development projects, desktop and mobile applications, databases, and more.

Java looks a lot like C, C ++, and C # and is popular with developers and hiring staff. The top role on Glassdoor’s 2021 list of the best jobs in America is a Java developer, with more than 10,000 job openings.

Java is particularly useful in financial services, which is why it remains a popular skill among businesses, adds Ravisankar.

CSS

CSS, or Cascading Style Sheets, is a coding language used to add colors, layouts, and fonts to a website. CSS and HTML are commonly used in web development to help programmers design interactive pages.

CSS is frequently used in the development of front-end applications, such as user-facing apps or websites, making it popular with businesses, according to Ravisankar. All companies are turning into some kind of tech companies, which is why front end development skills are increasing in demand, he says.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Carlos Ferrer-Bonsoms Cruz.