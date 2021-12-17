Chabelo, meet the 5 celebrities who are older than him | .

One of the characters and actors who became an icon on Mexican television is undoubtedly Chabelo, his real name is Xavier Lopez, but everyone identifies him with that nickname, surely you will be interested in meeting other celebrities who are older than him.

On more than one occasion when an unfortunate news is shared about the departure of a television, film or music personality in Mexico, Internet users immediately begin to make the name of Chabelo.

This is because there are those who affirm that he is eternal, due to his age and especially because he had one of the longest-running programs on television, the actor is currently 86 years old, he was born on February 17, 1935.

Silvia Pinal is older than Chabelo | Instagram

Curiously, the driver and actor is not as old as many think, because there are other stars What are they older than Chabelo also known as “The friend of all children”.

You are probably interested in knowing these names and some of their work and career in entertainment, it is even safe to identify some of them, because they have appeared on Mexican television for a long time.

one

Ignacio López Tarso

Ignacio López Tarso is undoubtedly the oldest actor in Mexico, he was born on January 15, 1925, he is currently 95 years old.

You can identify it in famous soap operas such as Esmeralda, the most recent being Doctors, Life Line.

In total, he has participated in 36 soap operas, 31 plays and 52 films, beginning his career from 1940 to the present.

two

Sergio Corona

Surely you will remember the owner of the café “As the Saying Says”, the television series that became a trend in a very short time.

Sergio Corona was born on October 7, 1928, he is currently 93 years old, he has been active since 1948.

In his career he has participated in 20 television shows and 37 films, in addition to being an actor Sergio Corona is also a comedian and film producer.

3

Silvia Pinal

Silvia Pinal was born on September 12, 1931, she has been active in show business since 1949 to date, she is the mother of Alejandra Guzmán and Silvia Pasquel.

Many thought that “The competition” between the oldest character was only between Chabelo and Silvia Pinal, however you already realized that there are other personalities even older than them.

4

Maria Victoria

The beautiful María Victoria was born on February 26, 1933, she is currently 88 years old, in addition to being a film and television actress, she is also known for being a comedian, singer.

5

Eric del Castillo

Eric del Castillo is the father of Kate del Castillo, he is currently 87 years old, he was born on July 2, 1934, in addition to being an actor, he is also a screenwriter and director.