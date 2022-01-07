2022 arrives with important news in the SUV segment. We show you five models that will go on sale and that you should seriously consider.

A year is about to begin that comes loaded with important news, especially in the SUV segment. If you are thinking of changing cars, take a look at these Five SUVs Going on Sale in 2022 and You Should See Before You Buy.

You will not discover anything new if we tell you that the SUV segment is the one that most attracts the attention of buyers and where all manufacturers want to have a significant presence, with several models in their range.

Next, we are going to highlight five SUVs that will arrive throughout the year that begins tonight, when the 12 chimes ring at Puerta del Sol.

Honda HR-V e: HEV

The Honda HR-V e: HEV is one of the most anticipated novelties of 2022, when it comes to the crossover segment. It is the new generation of Honda’s compact SUV, characterized by a much more modern design.

Although the main novelty will be found under the hood, with a hybrid engine with 131 hp and 253 Nm of torque. In this way, the Japanese brand takes another step towards the electrification of its range.

Kia sportage

The Kia Sportage is one of the best sellers in our market and, in 2022, opens the fifth generation. A totally new vehicle in every way, with a radical design change, a clear qualitative leap in the interior and important novelties in terms of technological and safety equipment.

Another feature of the new Sportage will be its wide range of engines, with options for all tastes: diesel, gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and light hybridization.

Range rover

Another important novelty for 2022, this time in the luxury segment, is the new Range Rover. It will arrive with a standard body, 5.05 meters, and a long LWB, 5.25 meters, a more modern design and a wide arsenal of very avant-garde technology.

It will be offered with three mechanics: one of gasoline 530 hp V8 and two diesel six-cylinder, with 300 and 350 hp. All versions will have an eight-speed automatic transmission and torque converter. Two more hybrid variants will arrive in summer.

Renault austral

The arrival of the Renault Austral, the new SUV of the diamond brand that will replace the current Renault Kadjar, is also highly anticipated. Its design will take the features that we have seen in the electric Renault Mégane E-Tech.

It is built on the CMF-C platform of the Renault-Nissan alliance, the same one that serves as the basis for the Qashqai. At the moment, no more information is known about the model, although it could equip gasoline mechanics and plug-in hybrids.

Subaru solterra

We end with one of the most popular premieres of 2022, the Subaru Solterra, the first electric car from the Japanese firm. This car is the result of Subaru’s alliance with Toyota and is the twin brother of the Toyota bZ4X.

It will be available in two versions, one with front-wheel drive and one with all-wheel drive. In the first case, it will equip only one 205 hp that moves the front wheels; the 4×4 version will have two motors that move the wheels of both axles and produce 218 CV.

This article was published in Autobild by Álvaro Escobar.