A healthy brain is one way to have a healthy and happy life. We know well that the brain is essential for the proper performance of the body and, particularly, its conditions can move us away or bring us closer to diseases such as dementia or Alzheimer’s. A Harvard nutritionist revealed what things you shouldn’t eat because they weaken your brain, inflame it and affect its functioning.

The doctor Uma Naidoo is a Nutritional Psychiatrist at Harvard Medical School. She is the author of the book This is Your Brain on Food and has devoted herself to studying how gut bacteria can trigger brain inflammation and metabolic processes that negatively affect the brain and memory.

According to your information, food choices are important to keep a healthy balance of gut bacteria and prevent our memory and concentration from weakening. These are the foods that she herself claims she tries to avoid or cut down to keep her brain healthy, think properly, and make good choices.

Added sugar

Consuming too much sugar can lead to excess glucose in the brain, which affects memory and plasticity of the hippocampus, that is, the ability to learn new things. Particularly foods that contain added and refined sugars, as well as high fructose corn syrup, cause a flood of sugar in the brain.

Fried

Sure, some fried foods like potatoes, tempura, and fried meats can be delicious, but they come at a high cost to your brain health. They are capable of causing brain inflammation, which in turn damages the circulatory vessels that supply blood. In addition, they can lead to depressive states and mental resistance.

High glycemic carbohydrates

In this case, the key is to choose complex carbohydrates over simple carbohydrates. Whole grains, fruits, raw carrots, green vegetables, and legumes like chickpeas, beans and lentils are low glycemic index foods, while potatoes, white rice, refined flours and white bread are high glycemic index. Orange juice, whole wheat bread, and orange juice have a medium glycemic index.

Alcohol

Especially if it is consumed in excess, even if only on weekends, alcohol affects the possibility of contracting dementia over the years. The doctor cites research carried out for more than 20 years that has found a direct relationship between alcohol consumption and deencia

Nitrates

Nitrates are used to enhance color and preserve cold cuts and cold meats for longer like hot dogs, bacon, or salami. These substances can alter gut bacteria to the point of becoming a factor in developing bipolar disorder. Avoid these types of foods as much as possible.

