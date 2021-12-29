Here are some memorable broadcasting moments from the legendary John Madden, who passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday.

Whether it was remembering him as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders, the legendary color commentator or the namesake of the famous football video game, the world mourned the loss of John Madden. The NFL announced on Tuesday evening that Madden had passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85.

After serving as Raiders head coach for 10 years, Madden made the jump to broadcasting in 1979, and remained there until he called his very last game – Super Bowl 43 in 2009. There were many fans created while listening to Madden call a football game, whether it was alongside Pat Summerall or Al Michaels.

Here are some broadcasting moments that solidified his status as the GOAT of NFL commentating.

Roasting Aikman for not being able to grow a beard

While calling a game between Dallas and Washington, Madden set his focus on Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman. It was not for his play on the field, but rather his inability to grow a beard. Madden even used his trademark Telestrator to point out the lack of visible facial hair. Even though Summerall tried to cut Aikman some slack, Madden was hilariously having none of it.

“He put all the mustard on the brat”

During a playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Brett Favre threw a pass to Antonio Freeman that had some insane speed behind it. Madden was amazed by the throw, and exclaimed that Favre “put all the mustard on the brat.”

Breaking down Gatorade buckets

Madden had the ability to catch the viewers attention on any topic. Take for example, Madden’s discussion and breakdown of Gatorade buckets.

Breaking down turkey legs / anatomy on Thanksgiving

Madden has called his fair share of games on Thanksgiving, and he made them entertaining for diehard fans to the casual viewer. He did so by breaking down turkey legs and showcasing the “turducken,” the latter of which was a deboned duck stuffed in a deboned chicken stuffed in a deboned turkey.

John Madden was a coaching legend but was also a genius as a commentator I can’t imagine how many people became NFL fans because he made it more entertaining Thanksgiving as a child was even more fun thanks to his energy, creativity & love for the gamepic.twitter.com/hhIID8G0YB – Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 29, 2021

Giving smart insight on games in addition to his hilarious moments

When it comes to Madden, he had the tremendous ability to give insightful information and explanations in regards to the game of football, while entertaining the viewing audience with hilarious moments.

Madden created countless memories during his near three decades on the call.