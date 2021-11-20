If there is a common denominator in the vast majority of jobs, these are the meetings. Nowadays, those that are done in a virtual way have been established, but the personal ones have not stopped being carried out. The common denominator of all is time, that is, making the meeting as efficient as possible, to achieve the least loss of work time and greater communication.

Meetings are always the same, they have not changed with their virtual nature, but they can be more productive if we use the exact tools.

This is an eternal struggle of the meetings, that is, to have the perfect conjunction between the time gathered and the true productivity of those moments.

As we have already mentioned, we will be able to reach a good symbiosis between everything that a meeting entails if we use the right tools to achieve it. Today we are going to see 5 of the ones that best adapt to all these situations.

Hypercontext

It is an application with which we will be able to have conversation templates and indicators so you never lose the thread in a meeting. That is, we will have in front of the screen a script with which we can follow a pattern and that no point is left untreated.

When we have one registered account in the application, the first thing we will have to do is sync calendar and create a workspace again, in which to start executing the benefits of this software.

In that work space We have just created we can have several templates oriented to individual or collective meetings, in addition to being able to configure weekly and monthly reviews, remote meetings, standing meetings, records, schedules and many other options by default.

In each template, a space of time can be assigned to each element, something that we can edit to our liking.

Another very interesting feature of Hypercontext is to be able to add new items when the meeting is already active. This faculty is very good, since the meeting may have developed outside of what was planned, but we will still have control of the times and of what was said.

It can invite someone to share your workspace in which we are in order to collaborate in the execution of this.

Dory

It is an application, created by former Google employees, that is dedicated to managing sessions of questions and answers and interactions of the people participating in a particular meeting or event.

On virtual meetings they also have the ability to ask people who want to ask their questions.

The interface is extremely easy to use and all we have to do is create a new event and invite collaborators that they will have the same privileges as us.

These events can be public or private, that is, whoever wants to participate must have a specific link.

Except for those who have privileges, others may only ask your questions in the main panel, where one of the moderators will have the option of classifying, ordering or replying to said people. Questions can be pinned, archived, and upvoted for more visibility.

In addition, Dory includes two types of notes, some where the moderators and editors can put what they want and everyone can see it, and a second where the annotations we only see and are for ourselves.

Eraser

When we are in a face-to-face meeting, on many occasions you have a blackboard and it is used to point out a concept that you want to emphasize or serve as an example.

Well, Eraser is precisely that, a free notepad and whiteboard that will serve us mainly for the virtual meetings that we have.

Both the notepad and the whiteboard are two parts of this application that it is used very simply, since they do not have any type of complication. They work the same as all the programs of this type that you can find.

The board comes with everything you need to paint with shapes, texts or diagrams, so we can make any drawing we want.

We also have at our disposal a audio chat which can be quite useful at certain times.

Grapevine

Grapevine is a program that is dedicated to holding virtual meetings, but not the typical ones that are normally held, but rather it is intended not to have an overload and for this they are going to hold what are called asynchronous meetings.

If you do not know what we are talking about, we will explain it to you right now. Asynchronous meetings are more or less normal meetings, but they do not take place at the same time.

First, the meeting host starts the meeting and sets the agenda, all recorded on a video message, which sends the group. Then a second participant is free to reply with your video message at a time of your choosing.

The rest of the meeting participants can view these messages and reply according to the order assigned by the person who created the meeting.

The idea is that a meeting does not mean that we must all be attentive to the screen at the same time and stop doing the task we were doing. That is to say, in the moment I have free is where I connect to the meeting.

The free version supports up to 5 people, but if more are needed it can be upgraded to large groups.

Adjourn

Surely it has happened more than once, that a meeting has been held, something specific has been said and then no one remembers when that conclusion was reached or what day it was.

So that this does not happen we must carry a control over all meetings, in addition to knowing what they say. In this task, Adjourn will help us a lot, since it is one of the best applications to keep a record of all the meetings.

They can create cards of each meeting where we can take different notes regarding it. The cards can be comments, next steps, minutes, proposals or questions among many other options.

On one side of this software you will have all the participants to control who has attended, being able to establish tasks and assign them to people if necessary.

Once we have finished the meeting and we have all the data, we can email a kind of minutes to all participants of this with the notes that we have taken or download them all in a single PDF file.

As you have been able to read, these five tools are going to help us a lot in our meetings and thus make them much more productive. If you have decided to try one, tell us how it went on our social networks.