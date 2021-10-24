In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best-selling Christmas gifts for a couple of years is cheap and easy-to-use drones for all ages.

The toy catalogs are about to arrive. The Christmas season lurks and with the problems that exist with the lack of chips and the merchandise delivery chain, it is possible that this year in toys we have stock problems, not price.

One of those toys that has been one of the most desired for a couple of years by the little ones – and the older ones, let’s not fool ourselves – are drones.

These drones are cheaper, easy to use and although they have a battery for a few minutes, they are replaceable and above all a lot of fun.

These toy drones are a perfect gift for boys and girls of all ages, even as a toy for the elderly if you do not want to buy a drone for hundreds of euros.

The best thing is that right now there is a lot of stock and prices are stable. If you buy them months in advance, you will save many scares, such as lack of units or stores that raise prices due to demand.

We have chosen 5 toy drones that are sure to interest you.

Mini drone for children ATOYX

€ 33.99 at Amazon

This little drone has 3 speeds which is controlled from your remote control. It is designed in green, although it is also available in yellow, and the propellers are protected against the inevitable blows.

Comes with a spare propeller and three batteries to be able to load them and have more minutes of play.

It only costs 33.99 euros on Amazon, and if you hurry you can find a discount coupon for an extra 5 euros.

Mini drone with tech rc camera

€ 45.88 at Amazon

This drone is very cheap and even so they have managed to add a camera that emits directly to a mobile application.

The drone of the brand “tech rc” has a design that resembles the most expensive of other brands such as DJI, but smaller and, of course, cheaper.

It has two batteries and a remote control with a mobile phone holder. It can be made to take off and land automatically with the push of a button.

It only costs 45.88 euros on Amazon.

Tomzon A31 mini drone

€ 59.99 at Amazon

If you want a colorful and fairly easy-to-use drone, you can find this Tomzon A31 on Amazon for only 59.99 euros.

It will be a powerful eye-catcher for its lighting effects on the propellers as they rotate. But it is also easy to control with its remote control, anyone can use it.

It comes with 2 batteries, each one offers a range of about 16 minutes of use.

Drone “UFO” Baztoy

€ 26.99 at Amazon

Now a totally different drone and it is that with its design it looks more like a spaceship than a drone. This toy of Baztoy It is a quadropter but with plastic resistors all over the place that makes it look like a UFO.

It has lighting effects, so playing with it at night will be spectacular.

It has a radio frequency remote control to control it at a distance of up to 30 meters and a battery that gives it between 8 to 10 minutes of use.

Perfect for all ages and costs less than 27 euros.

Mini drone with 4K OBEST camera

€ 76.99 at Amazon

For those who are looking for a cheap toy drone but with functions such as having a camera and that can record videos, this OBEST mini drone is a good option.

It has a camera capable of recording video in 4K and at 120º. It has a design very similar to those of DJI with the legs of the folding propellers to be able to take it wherever you want and that it occupies little.

It includes a remote control and an application with which you can indicate the points to which you want it to go automatically, making it perfect for recording scenes in the open field.

This little drone is a complete and cheap option, because it only costs 76.99 euros with free shipping.

