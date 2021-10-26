With these 5 tricks to consume less with an electric car you can extend the time between recharges and not be so overwhelmed by the remaining autonomy.

If you have an electric car, one of your main concerns will be autonomy.

Although it is an area that is improving, it is still one of the factors that generates the most anxiety in this type of vehicle, so here we are to help you with these 5 tricks to consume less with an electric car.

Accelerate smoothly

Anyone who has gotten on an electric knows that the first thing you do is stick a piston to the accelerator to see how “stuck” it has. Yes, it is fun, but no, it is counterproductive.

When you drive your zero emission car carry out progressive accelerations, because accelerating is a more than efficient way to “eat” the battery at an astonishing speed.

Let regenerative braking do its job

When braking, “forget” (in quotes) to use the brake pedal, since the regenerative braking It is your greatest ally to extend the battery of the car. Most zero emissions have several retention modes, which are initially difficult to get used to, but which are later a very practical solution.

Each one more or less brakes the vehicle, regenerating energy in the process, to the point that some use even the ‘one pedal’ in which you drive only with the accelerator, equivalent to lifting your foot to pressing the brake.

Preheat the cabin

This point is no longer just for comfort, since this way when you get to the car the temperature will be optimal (cool in summer and warm in winter), if not due to the fact that, when carrying out the operation while the vehicle is plugged into the charging socket.

In this way, it will only use the energy of the building current, instead of “pulling” the energy stored in the car battery, being able to use it exclusively to move the vehicle and drive.

That the tire pressure is correct

Here we apply a tip that also applies to combustion models: take the correct pressure on the wheels it makes the contact surface with the asphalt optimal, which leads to a safer driving and that there is no excessive friction that makes it more difficult for the car to move forward.

If it is already an important point in a gasoline or diesel model, even more so for an electric one.

Don’t carry things you don’t need

Another factor inherited from thermals, but which again takes on more importance in a battery-powered vehicle. Any object that goes in the car that is not really necessary all it does is add weight and load to move, which reduces the efficiency of the vehicle.

Clean the trunk and leave only the essentials inside, the car (and your wallet) will appreciate the saving of kilos.

This article was published in Autobild by Mario Herráez.