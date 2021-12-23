Like the Great Resignation, COVID has caused the loss of many jobs. Getting fired can be a huge shock.

Career coaches share with Business Insider 5 things to do after it happens to recover in the best possible way.

The pandemic may have spurred the Great Resignation of people reassessing their work-life balance, but the first effects of COVID were temporary layoffs, layoffs and cuts.

According to a recent report by the Congressional Research Service, unemployment in the United States had reached 14.8% in April 2020, its highest rate since 1948. Although unemployment fell to 5.4% in July 2021, the current percentage remains being higher than in February 2020 (3.5%).

Business Insider has asked 3 career counselors their advice on what to do if you lose your job.

Get your anger out before you start your job search

Marc Cenedella, CEO of the professional platform Ladders, suggests get rid of negative emotions putting your feelings in writing.

“Sit down and write a letter to your ex boss or your old company. Write everything you feel: how angry, disappointed, hurt or unfair it seems to you. Make sure you include everything in it,” he says.

Cenedella comments that, although the objective is not necessarily to share it with anyone, the process can help you accept the situation and turn the page without resentment.

Don’t rush into your job search and don’t worry about giving the interviewers a long explanation about what happened.

Liz Cannata, Vice President of Human Resources at the CareerBuilder job portal, says getting fired can be annoying and rushing your job search can cause even more stress.

“Take a break and think about what kind of work makes you happy. Start with a destination — like a dream job or personal goal related to workLike owning a home or running your own business – or start with something easy, like an interest in a certain field, and then think about the next steps to get there, “he argues.

Mark Anthony Dyson, founder of The Voice of Job Seekers, says that people shouldn’t have the need to give a lengthy explanation of why they have lost their jobs.

“You don’t have to explain the whole situation … it is better to give a short explanation“, he suggests, adding that most companies do not usually inquire about it during an interview.

Let companies know that you are looking for work on social media …

Cannata recommends having your resume on different platforms to give you more visibility and so that your network of contacts knows that you are looking for new opportunities.

“Some recruiters look at social media to see who is proactively looking to get hired and get in touch if they like what they see,” he says.

… and make sure your online presence is positive

After you’ve lost your job, you should make sure that none of your negative emotions have reached a place that a potential employer can see.

“If you have public accounts on social networks, take inventory of what you have shared. Some companies take into account social media habits when hiring, and you don’t want your digital presence to harm your professional goals, “he warns.

Fill any job gaps

Cenedella believes that if the job search takes longer than anticipated, volunteering can be a good way to fill a gap in the resume.

“You can only work on your job search 20 to 30 hours per week. [El voluntariado] It keeps you productive and active, “he says, adding that you should try to find something related to your field.

Another smart move is to find freelance work, so that you are able to call yourself freelance during this period, Dyson adds, which could make you even more attractive than if you had done a full-time job in the same period.

“Companies will hire more contract workers and on a temporary basis,” he says. “The new hire may be a contractor … and [a las compañías] they don’t necessarily care how it’s done“, he comments.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Iñigo Palacio.