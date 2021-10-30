In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new Xiaomi TV with QLED panel is not cheap and is high-end, but you have cheaper alternatives with the best image quality.

Right now the screens with a QLED panel are among the best you can buy if you are interested in having the best possible image quality. This technology delivers deeper blacks and vivid colorsas it illuminates LEDs when they should be illuminated. But they are not the cheapest on the market.

Now that Xiaomi has finally brought its first QLED Smart TV to Spain, there are already several manufacturers that offer televisions with this type of panel. Unfortunately, the Xiaomi TV costs almost 1,600 euros, out of reach for many people.

But do not worry. If you are looking for a Smart TV with QLED panel, there are much cheaper options and that ensure the same image quality.

All the Smart TVs that you are going to see below have a QLED panel, are 4K compatible, and have HDR support. In this way you will be able to see the best movies, series and programs in the best possible quality.

They will vary in screen sizes, platform and finally price. And is that each brand has a different way of attracting you, some with more characteristics, others with less and a better price or even with a complete ecosystem.

Platforms such as Prime Video, Disney + or HBO Max or Netflix in their most expensive subscription offer support for 4K video with HDR10.

And it is that these Smart TVs are above all to get the most out of subscriptions like HBO Max, which now has a larger catalog and support for 4K and HDR10.

55 “Samsung QLED Q60A

€ 728 at Amazon

A model from 2021, with a size of 55 inches and a QLED panel for less than 800 euros? Yes. These Smart TVs exist and this Samsung QLED Q60A is an example of it.

It is a television with a latest generation QLED panel, with a size 55-inch, 4K resolution, HDR10 + support and a processor capable of enhancing each image or scaling videos of lower resolutions than the closest thing to 4K.

It is one of Samsung’s QLED input panel TVs. Although it is more expensive than other 55-inch LED models, the quality jump in the image is brutal.

It has a function called Multi View that allows you to divide the screen into several parts to enjoy several content at the same time, with customization of the size and volume. Use the Tizen platform and you have all the streaming apps you may need in your store.

You can get it on Amazon for 728 euros.

Hisense QLED A7

€ 529 at Amazon

Another option in a 55-inch size, by far the most popular, is this Hisense 55A7GQ.

This 55-inch Smart TV features a 4K panel and HDR10 + support. It also supports HDR video with Dolby Vision, in addition to support for Dolby Atmos sound.

It also has a processor capable of scaling 2K content to 4K and reducing noise in each image on lower resolution content. It also has viewing modes such as “smooth motion” or a mode specially created for sports.

The good news is that it is on sale in several stores. In Amazon it costs 529 euros and you can also find it in PcComponentes for the same price and also with totally free shipping.

TCL QLED C725

€ 799 at Amazon

TCL has moved to QLED panels relatively recently. This model from 2021 TCL QLED C725 in your version 55 inch It has been on sale for a few months and is included in a medium-high range.

As you could imagine it is a Smart TV with a size of 55 inches, with 4K and HDR10 Pro support.

Support for various sound technologies is available, such as Dolby Atmos calibrated by sound brand Onkyo to maximize its quality when playing movies.

One of its advantages is that use Android TV as the operating system, it has support for the Google assistant, Alexa and it even has Chromecast, which although it does not advertise it, is integrated.

You can find it on Amazon for 799 euros.

TCL QLED C825

€ 1,299 at Amazon

Direct to the high end we find this 55-inch TCL QLED C825. It is not only QLED, it is mini-LED, which offers you very vivid colors and a system that allows you to illuminate the pixels that you are actually going to use, not areas or the entire panel.

This Smart TV with Android TV has it all. In addition to a 4K panel with support for HDR10 Pro, it also has a 100Hz refresh and support for HDMI 2.1.

TCL has integrated a specially calibrated picture mode for gamingSo if you have an Xbox Series X | S or a PlayStation 5, you can take advantage of a better image quality ratio.

It also has Android TV with support for the Google assistant and with Alexa. They have even put a webcam on top so you can make video calls.

It has been on sale for a short time and for now it maintains its price of 1,299 euros.

Hisense ULED U71QF

€ 499 at Amazon

Within the panel range based on QLED technology, there are the Hisense ULED panel Smart TVs. In essence it is the same technology, but with some details that Hisense modifies.

This 55-inch Hisesne ULED U71QF is an interesting model because in addition to being large and having good image quality, it is cheap. It only costs 499 euros on Amazon.

It supports 4K video and HDR formats; Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG. It also has Dolby Atmos sound support and a maximum brightness of 700 nits.

It has its own Vidaa platform, but it has the main streaming apps available, including Alexa as a voice assistant.

