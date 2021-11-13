In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Kiprun 500 is the new Decathlon watch in collaboration with Coros for runners. But if you are looking for a watch with similar characteristics at a good price, these are the best options.

Decathlon and the sports watch brand Coros have collaborated to launch a new smartwatch specially designed for athletes, the Kiprun 500, a version similar to the Coros Pace 2 but with a price reduction and several features below the Coros watch.

But the arrival of the Kiprun 500 is one more example of how there are more and more watches for sportsmen, competent and very cheap. The problem is that it is practically impossible to find it in stores or in the Decathlon online store.

If you are looking for a good multisport watch that also has GPS To do sports, we propose these options that you can already buy and that are at a very good price.

These are smart watches that, although they have more multimedia or traditional functions such as notification management or some apps, are based on the fact that they are watches designed to play sports with them.

All have elements such as GPS and a heart rate sensor, in some cases with a blood oxygen level sensor to better understand your body, especially at rest.

Garmin Instinct

Garmin Instinct is a military-strength sports watch, designed for use outdoors. It has GPS, heart rate measurement, pre-installed sports, and notifications. The battery lasts 14 days.

Garmin Instinct It is one of the smartwatch for athletes whose price-quality ratio is high when it has almost a 30% discount as it happens right now.

It is a smartwatch with a monochrome screen with GPS, resistant to all kinds of falls thanks to military standards, receiving notifications from the mobile, capable of connecting to satellite networks GPS, GLONASS or Galileo to keep track of your runs.

It has activity profiles to play sports and it even has point-to-point navigation so you don’t get lost. Of course it has a heart rate sensor and a range of up to 14 days.

You can buy it on sale for 214 euros on Amazon.

Choirs Pace 2

Coros Pace 2 at Amazon

Choirs Pace 2, the watch on which Decathlon is based, is a faster and more advanced version at a good price for all athletes.

It is characterized by being one of the lightest GPS watches on the market, especially in smart watches for sports. It only weighs 29 grams with its nylon strap. In addition, it has an autonomy of up to 20 days of normal use or 30 hours with use of GPS.

It has interval training modes, training plans created by athletes. Perfect for running, walking, biking, swimming, cardio or strength training.

It also has a heart rate sensor, barometric altimeter, accelerometer, compass, and thermometer.

You can already buy it for 199 euros on Amazon.

Polar M430

Sports watch with GPS and heart rate monitor, but also with sensors to measure our state at rest and the possibility of recording workouts performed indoors.

Polar M430 It is a watch designed for runners with GPS, heart rate log, more advanced running functions and an advanced program of training plans for 5km, 10km, half marathon and marathon.

It has continuous heart rate recording, calories burned and consumed tracking, automatic detection of the time you spend sleeping and recovery information.

It only costs 99 euros on Amazon, one of the cheapest.

Garmin Forerunner 55

This sports watch has built-in GPS, 2 weeks of battery life, heart rate meter and VO2 Max.

Garmin is one of the most recognized brands among athletes and one of its watches focused on sports, especially running, triathlon and similar sports.

Garmin Forerunner 55 It is among the best, especially for the amount of information it can give you about your body.

It has GPS, an intelligent system that suggests races adapted to you, monitoring of health and general well-being with a heart rate sensor and an autonomy of up to 2 weeks of normal use.

This watch can be bought on sale for 186.99 euros on Amazon. It is also available at El Corte Inglés for 199 euros.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch is the most recognized smartwatch in the world and possibly one of the best sellers, it is also a very good watch for athletes due to all its sensors and functions focused on health and physical activity.

The latest Apple Watch Series 7 has the best of the Series 6, such as the heart rate sensor, blood oxygen level or EKG, but with a larger screen and with GPS.

Its problem is that the battery lasts about a day, so you will have to charge it every day. If that doesn’t bother you, it’s possibly one of the best buys if you’re an iPhone user.

You can get the 41mm version for 429 euros and the 45mm version for 459 euros.

