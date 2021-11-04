Climate change can have a direct effect on your bank account.

Not only because the price of the products you buy and the bills you pay goes up each month, but because if you live in an area exposed to extreme weather events, you could lose your home or your job.

The number of days of extreme heat per year, when temperatures reach 50º C, have doubled since 1980, according to a BBC study.

And according to the latest report published by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), it is likely that by 2040 the temperature will exceed 1.5 ° C, still drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

That rise in temperature adds to a growing number of natural disasters such as hurricanes, droughts, floods and other phenomena that put life and the local economy at risk.

These events, together with the general change in weather patterns and crop failure, affect the availability of essential products and services such as food, water or electricity. And they raise their prices.

As climate change also affects people’s health, it ends up causing higher spending on health.

And in their homes, more and more people are using air conditioning systems intensively and permanently to deal with waves of extreme cold and heat, increasing their energy consumption.

Globally, lower economic growth due to climate change and a higher inflation, they are a bad recipe for your personal finances.

Here we explain 5 ways in which climate change is affecting your pocket.

1-Increase in the price of food

One of the most severe effects of climate change has reached crops. Natural disasters such as droughts, floods, fires or hurricanes have increased in recent years and scientific projections indicate that if the planet’s temperature continues to rise at the rate it is doing now, things will be more complicated.

“We will see even more intense and frequent heat waves,” said Friederike Otto, a researcher at the University of Oxford, UK, and part of the team that produced the latest IPCC report.



The inhabitants of Central America know this well, as in many other regions of the planet, they have been victims of these natural inclemencies.

On the other hand, cereal production in Latin America and the Caribbean has declined, amid the severe droughts that have affected the region.

“Any catastrophe has a strong impact on economic activity and, therefore, on the price of products,” says Mercedes Pardo-Buendía, professor and director of the research group Sociology of Climate Change and Sustainable Development at the Carlos University. III, Spain.

In addition, it warns that in the production and commercialization of food affects the cost of energy and water, which ultimately translates into higher product prices.



Mark Maslin, Professor of Geography at University College London, United Kingdom, specializing in climate change issues, points out that the price increase is a real economic effect.

“Not taking charge of climate change is really bad for people’s wallets.”

The increase in droughts, temperature and humidity, influence that fewer people can perform agricultural work.

This causes them to lose their livelihood and also affects both the production chain and the availability and price of food, explains the expert in dialogue with BBC Mundo.

2- Increase in the electricity and water bill

The increase in the value of electricity bills is not homogeneous. “It depends on how you produce the electricity and other factors such as government subsidies that exist in various countries, ”says Maslin.

But in those countries affected by droughts and whose source of electricity comes from hydroelectric power, there is an impact on the price of electricity.



Now, there is another process underway that, while it will have positive long-term effects, may cause some disruptions in the short term.

Around the world, electricity is becoming more expensive due to the transition from fossil fuel-based energy to renewable alternative energy.

“In homes, the electricity bill will be more substantial, but they will also see an increase in the price of consumer goods because the increase in the price of electricity ends up having an impact on the final price of the products ”, explains Pardo-Buendía.

Another thing that is worth taking into account is that, for the elderly, the effect on the rise in the electricity bill is greater because they tend to have lower income than when they were active workers and because they increase their energy expenditure at home to avoid the excess of cold or heat.



Regarding water, in those places with scarcity of the resource, the bills have started to rise.

And to the extent that the companies that sell water have to make large investments to provide family and industrial supplies, it is likely that these costs are assumed by consumers in those countries where the service is not subsidized.

3- Increase in the price of insurance in the face of extreme events

“The increase in the price of insurance is already taking place“, Says Pardo-Buendía.

Insurance for the agricultural sector, for the home and for all types of contingencies. On the one hand the value has risen and, on the other, many insurance companies are rejecting those clients considered as too risky.



“There are households that cannot find companies to insure them due to the risk of climate change,” says the researcher, as is the case in the area where Hurricane Katrina hit the United States in 2005.

As the damage caused by climate change increases, it is likely that, in the future, insurance will continue to increase in price.

If you live in a fire-prone area, for example, your rate may go up, says Sarah Dougherty, a representative for the Green Finance Center of the New York-based Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC).

“Or if hurricanes happen more often, premiums are likely to go up,” says Dougherty.

The same occurs in those areas exposed to rising sea levels. But even more worrying, is that the rapid rise in sea level has begun to cause migrations and displaced.

These human movements have effects on the local economy of the abandoned area and on the economy of the countries receiving the migrants.

4–Higher spending on health

Air pollution, for example, has had serious effects on people’s health.

According to the World Health Organization, deaths caused by air pollution reach about 7 million a year.

Other studies indicate that the figure is higher. For example, research by scientists at Harvard, Birmingham, and Leicester Universities, published in April, found that more than 10 million peoples die every year due to polluted air.

On the other hand, scientists have warned that climate change is creating ideal conditions for the transmission of infectious diseases.



According to the latest annual report from the British medical journal The Lancet, called “Lancet Countdown”, the danger of malaria infections is increasing in colder areas, while the coasts of northern Europe and the US are increasingly prone to bacteria that cause gastroenteritis and sepsis.

And in hot regions, diseases like cholera or dengue are easier to spread.

In addition, the publication notes, nearly 600 million people live less than 5 meters above sea level, putting them at risk of increased flooding and intense storms.

“It’s time to realize that no one is safe from the effects of climate change,” said Maria Romanello, Research Director and lead author of the report.

And the extreme heat waves that have hit the world recently have affected the health of people in different countries.

Jeremy Hess, a physician and professor at the University of Washington, another researcher for The Lancet report, said he saw the impacts of climate change while working in hospitals in Seattle, USA.

“I saw paramedics who had burns on their knees from kneeling to treat patients with heat stroke,” he said. “And I saw too many patients die” from the heat.

The study warns against an economic recovery fueled by fossil fuels, which finances oil, gas and coal production with public funds, but gives limited support to clean energy that allows health care.

5- Less economic growth

“Climate change represents the greatest long-term threat to the world economy,” says research by the Swiss Re Institute, which projects a global economic contraction of between 10% and 18% in the next 30 years, if mitigation measures are not taken.

The worst scenario (a drop of 18% of GDP) in the middle of the century, would occur if the temperature rises by 3.2 ° C.



Other estimates speak of a potential drop in the Gross Domestic Product close to 10%, with a projection to 80 years more.

Depending on the baseline scenario used to make the measurements, the calculations vary. But what does not change is that the economic impact is growing at breakneck speed.

The hardest consequences will occur in the poorest countries, especially those located in tropical or low-lying regions, highly exposed to droughts or rising sea levels.

At the individual level, the World Bank estimates that climate change will lead to extreme poverty at 132 million more people by 2030.

That humanitarian disaster will be driven, the agency says, by factors as different as loss of farm income, lower outdoor labor productivity, rising food prices, increased disease and illness. economic losses due to extreme weather conditions.

In parallel, “while world wealth is increasing, inequality between countries persists and low-income countries are lagging further behind in terms of their share of world wealth,” wrote Juergen Voegele, Vice President of Sustainable Development at the World Bank. .



“Renewable natural capital is particularly important for low-income countries, as it constitutes 23% of their total wealth. This means that careful management of renewable natural assets is even more critical to them, ”he added.

Although these considerations may sound very distant, at the personal finance level, a lower economic growth and higher inflation, will affect your pocket sooner or later.

“If the country where you live supports renewable energy, that will have a positive impact on your expensesMark Maslin says.

Electric transportation would be more efficient, he adds, and over time that can lower the cost for users.

Ultimately, he explains, living in an environment with the cleanest air will improve people’s health and help them reduce their medical and utility bills.

