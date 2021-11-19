Can you heat a house without using gas or electricity? There are alternatives, although they are not so comfortable.

With the price of electricity going through the roof, and gas supply problems, it is going to be a hard winter on the monetary side.

According to Idealista, in information that comes to us via Business Insider, in Spain 43% of household energy consumption is due to heating. In a huge percentage, powered by gas or electricity.

Can you heat the house without using gas or electricity? There are equally efficient alternatives, and cheaper and more ecological.

The key is in the fuel they use. In most cases it is not easy to get, or it must be replaced manually.

It does not come automatically through a tube or cable like gas and electricity. If you accept this, the alternatives are perfectly viable, and they will save you a lot of money.

Bioethanol fireplaces and stoves

It is the most popular option.

You can find bioethanol fireplaces and stoves from 60 euros. They do not require specific installation, and the fuel can be easily found on Amazon.

These stoves do not expel waste, so they are respectful with the environment.

Poly fuel stoves

Is about stoves that take advantage of natural waste of well-established industries in Spain, such as almond shells or olive pits.

Being very abundant waste, it is a cheap material.

Of course, according to Business Insider account the stoves themselves are expensive, around 1,000 euros (gas boilers are even more expensive).

But you pay it off quickly because you don’t spend on gas or electricity.

Infrared heater

Although they do require electricity, these stoves work differently. They emit infrared rays like sunlight, which produce well-being and heat objects and people, not just the air.

95% of the power used is transformed into thermal radiation, so they consume much less than a conventional stove.

At Amazon you have infrared heaters starting at 100 euros.

Geothermal heat pump

They work by means of probes installed in the field that collect the heat and take it to the vaporizer of the thermal pump. Subsequently, it is compressed, reaches the desired temperature and is distributed through the radiation system that has been chosen.

Requires electricity, but the savings compared to a gas heating or an electric stove is around 75%.

Thermal curtains and other fabrics

One last solution is to use home decoration to keep warm.

exist thermal curtains, insulating rugs and furniture made with fabrics They have the ability to isolate cold, or retain heat.

By themselves they are not enough to keep the house warm, but they do reduce your heating bill.