505 Games has made the most of the Tokyo Game Show 2021 and has featured its catalog of upcoming games with an appearance on the Xbox Live Stream. You can see the recorded program of this presentation with upcoming 505 Games releases on the Tokyo Game Show channel on YouTube.

This is the first official participation of 505 Games at TGS since forming a new team in Japan in 2020 and they got their first glimpse of some of the publisher’s biggest upcoming projects.

The creators of Suikoden, the classic RPG series, in Rabbit & Bear Studios proudly presented a first look at the city building action RPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising for PC. Watch here for first-time access to the world, story, characters, and interactions of Rising with Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the highly anticipated JRPG launching in 2023.

The impressive sandbox of creating a complete world, Grow: Song of the Evertree, was the second to appear, showing his mind-blowing world on Nintendo Switch for the first time. Kevin Penkin, the composer, BAFTA Award nominee and Crunchyroll Award winner (Florence, Star Wars: Visions) offered his insight to his poignant score. Create worlds and heal the Evertree when Grow launches Tuesday, November 16 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Re: Legend, the JRPG cooperative monster-breeding game, has released new visuals for Nintendo Switch with comments from developer Magnus Games Studio.

Rescue party: Live! He showed us a new trailer highlighting the fun and fast paced Championship mode, in anticipation of the Steam Next Fest demo, which will be playable until Thursday, October 7.

The creator of UNTURNEDNelson Sexton unveiled the upcoming DLC ​​called Elver from the zombie survival game and its release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox One X | S this winter. Assetto Corsa Competizione was also in attendance, as 505 Games featured heartwarming footage of a 93-year-old grandfather, his grandson, and their big moment with the acclaimed 505 racing simulator,

The Xbox Live Show 2021 at the Tokyo Game Show gave 505 Games another opportunity to highlight three other upcoming projects. Rabbit & Bear Studios showed a first look at Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising on Xbox. Re: Legend introduced a new trailer for the game for four players. Ghostrunner, the first-person cyberpunk action game, demonstrated the graphical enhancements that were released on Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 on Tuesday, September 28.