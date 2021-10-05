Bitcoin (BTC) may be fighting for $ 50,000, but its latest move could turn out to be the “ultimate” tool to make bears pay.

In a tweet on October 5, popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital described the most recent BTC price action as the “ultimate bear trap.”

Analyst Predicts More Suffering for Bitcoin Bears

After hitting $ 50,000 for the first time in a month and hitting highs of $ 50,400, Bitcoin is once again the source of intense debate among market participants.

Whether BTC / USD can hold $ 50,000, and how much it could fall if not, is the topic of the day as volatility continues.

For Rekt Capital, however, it is worth paying more attention to longer periods of time. Specifically, the weekly chart for the pair has formed a head and shoulders pattern, something that traditionally points to a further decline to come.

This time, based on the most recent fortress, it will probably be different.

“It seems that Weekly Head and Shoulders was the best bear trap,” he summed up to Twitter followers.

BTC / USD 1-week candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Optimism permeates the feeling

If Bitcoin continues to break out of its multi-week price range, the next major resistance levels are approaching the current all-time highs.

As Cointelegraph reported, the outlook for both the rest of the fourth quarter of this year and 2022 is optimistic for many, with expectations calling for a maximum price of BTC in six months or later.

This is a great time to sell Bitcoin if you want to buy higher again! – Ryan Cantering Clark (@CanteringClark) October 4, 2021

Sentiment, which was in “extreme fear” last week, returned to “greed” when $ 50,000 returned, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index as of October 5. Source: Alternative.me

For altcoins, which have slowed despite Bitcoin’s surge, the pain may come first before a rebirth later.

“The ALT / USDT pairs are looking good. ALT / BTC pairs are looking tough, ”trader Scott Melker warned Tuesday.