The team of Tigers of Aragua, celebrates today its 56 years of life, in which it has filled all the feline fanatic with joys since they are part of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

On October 15, 1965, the Tigres de Aragua team was born, taking this name from the meaning of the word that gives the city of Maracay, which in the language of the Carib Indians means Tiger.

The expansion of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League for the 1965-1966 season favored the Tigres as well as the Cardinals, giving them the opportunity to enter the tournament, led by José Antonio Casanova, who had already successfully led Cervecería Caracas and Sharks of La Guaira.

Today is not an ordinary day, 56 years ago we began to take our first steps on a path that we can only define as successful, remembering the emotion of each of our 10 championships, and that special Caribbean Series.

1971-1972 season

In this season the Bengali team obtained its first title, under the command of Rod Carew accompanied by David Concepción, they reached the coveted LVBP championship. From here the Aragua Tigers set began to write their history in final instances, also managing to be the representation of Venezuela in the Caribbean Series.

After the suspension of the 1972-1973 season due to a strike by the baseball players, the Tigres de Aragua won the titles of the 1974-75 and 1975-76 seasons, beating Magallanes and Cardenales respectively with players like David Concepción, Rod Carew, Roberto Muñoz among others.

Another two-time championship

The Bengali team in the 2003-2004 season, finished in second place in the western division, strengthening its line up with names such as Endy Chávez, Luis Ordaz and Tom Evans. Winning in Puerto la Cruz in the sixth final game four races for one against the “Tribe” with the special performance of Miguel Cabrera.

For the second consecutive year, manager “Buddy” Bailey, a wonderful comeback by the Maracayan team, extended the feline final against the Lions to a seventh game, completing the last out with a strikeout against Bob Abreu.

And since we are celebrating our anniversary, we want to remember our title # 10 🤩 Do you remember this moment?

The 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons became the organization’s third two-time championship defeating the Navegantes del Magallanes and in 2007-08 beating the Cardenales de Lara.

There is no doubt that the ninth of the Tigres de Aragua became one of the most popular in Venezuelan baseball after becoming champions for the third consecutive year, however they were champions of the Caribbean Series.

His last titles were the 2011-2012 season and in the 2015-20126, defeating the Tiburones de la Guaira and their similar one, the Navegantes del Magallanes.

How to forget in these years of history our title of the Caribbean Series

Can they roar this season and take the championship?