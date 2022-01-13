Adele buys Sylvester Stallone’s mansion for $ 58 million

The new mansion of the singer Adele is located in North Beverly Park, which is an expensive area of Beverly hillsIt also belonged to the famous actor and screenwriter Sylvester Stallone.

Everything seems to indicate that Adele decided to start 2022 in style, so she did not skimp when choosing her new home.

A few days after the premiere of the video for her most recent single “Oh my God”, which will hit the platforms on January 12, it was announced that the British singer bought a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

It may interest you: Adele and the meaning of all her tattoos

It should be noted that the new house of the singer of “Hello” previously belonged to the iconic actor of “Rocky”, Sylvester Stallone.

The luxurious property is not only located in one of the most exclusive areas of the city, as if that were not enough, it has a beautiful view of Rodeo Drive, an extravagant street that has shops of the most expensive brands from around the world.

The singer bought the colorful mansion for a total of 58 million dollars, a price that is quite consistent for a house located in North Beverly Park, one of the most privileged areas of the city.

The Mediterranean-style house has two floors and from the highest is where you can see the prestigious street of Rodeo Drive.

The expensive property of approximately 14,000 m² has eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a garage with capacity for eight cars.

In addition to having a huge kitchen, the mansion also has a gym, pool, movie theater, art studio, billiards room, golf course and even a luxury spa.

It is important to note that the prestigious architect, Richard Landry, was in charge of designing the entire house and even the guest house, which has two bedrooms, a dining room, a kitchen and a luxury living room.

Although the mansion had been for sale since January 2020, by that time the actor was asking for $ 110 million.

However, he later decided to lower the price to 85 million, but it was not sold until he asked for 58 million and it was there that Adele appeared as his first offer.

On the other hand, it is said that for several years Sylvester Stallone was no longer living in the house.

It should be noted that with this property, the singer already accumulates a total of three properties in the state of California alone.

Adele not only chose a house with an ideal location, she will also be a neighbor of renowned artists, such as Sofia Vergara, Dwayne Johnson, Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, Justin Bieber, Eddie Murphy, Steve Harvey, among others.