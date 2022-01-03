

According to edible experts like beef and chicken, cereals, mayonnaise, vegetables and eggs, they will see dramatic price increases in 2022.

Photo: Raúl González Escobar / Unsplash

When talking about inflation and the increase in food prices, unfortunately this 2022 will not be the exception. So like last year, we can expect to see an increase in the costs of some commodities. It is undeniable to say that the pandemic changed many things, although food prices remained relatively unchanged between 2015-2019 (that is, before the pandemic). Among the main reasons were problems in the supply chain, labor shortages and high general demand throughout the United States, All of these aspects contributed to an imminent rise in consumer prices. The truth is that manufacturers and major grocery stores have specifically felt the pressure to keep some of the most essential items in stock. And this has not only led to higher production costs, but has in turn led companies to implement extreme measures such as increasing retail prices to consumers. The worst? This situation will probably not improve anytime soon. Based on this, we undertook the task of compiling, the list of staples that will be exposed to a price increase in this year that begins.

1. Steaks

It’s no secret to say that steaks are generally one of the most expensive grocery staples. However, we have bad news: some varieties of meat are about to get even more expensive. CNBC reported that beef prices rose dramatically over the past year, by 20.1%. Okay, with the news site lThe pandemic caused a significant slowdown in beef production, Worst of all, this extends to all types of meat, including seafood and pork. Meat organizations are taking matters into their own hands to try to prevent meat prices from staying high until 2022, but the efforts are not making as much ground as hoped.

2. Chicken

Like steak, chicken has also seen a price increase. To be precise: 9% more than in 2020. Given this considerable increase, experts have spoken about it, such is the case of the statements of the president of the National Chicken Council, Mike Brown, who addressed the reason behind the increase in the price of chicken. In a December 2021 press release, he stated that “a 9% year-over-year increase in chicken prices barely exceeds inflation and clarified that this is also related to labor shortages. Brown added that a shortage of truck drivers and shipping delays also contributed to the inflated price. So these factors will continue to affect the food industry, and with that it is safe to say that 2022 could bring more changes in chicken prices.

3. Mayonnaise

For many it was difficult to think that basic condiments such as mayonnaise would go up in price; However, the main companies that manufacture these products they have suffered problems in their operation and production that have caused alterations in prices. Such is the case with companies like Kraft, which are among the largest manufacturers of the beloved dressing. However, the Wall Street Journal reported that parent organization Kraft Heinz Company is willing to inform “customers that it would increase the prices of many of its products and specifically, some articles have risen up to 20%. So buyers should be prepared, as the price of mayonnaise will change very soon.

4. Eggs

By adding to the list of more expensive protein items, consumers will soon notice the price difference of a simple carton of eggs once again. According to information confirmed in 2021 by CNN, at that time an 11.6% increase in egg cost had been reported over the same period last year. According to statements by one of the spokesmen for Pete and Gerry’s: we have chosen to increase our prices for the time being. We recognize that this is a difficult time for everyone and higher grocery bills are not good news for anyone. In the egg world, the cost of high-quality organic ingredients for complementary chicken feed has reached an unprecedented level. The company said it was forced to “make some tough decisions,” in part because of the pandemic’s stress on operations. Since these problems still continue, the price of eggs could still rise and fall in the coming months.

5. Cereals

Another product that might seem not subject to drastic price changes has been cereal. In fact it was reported that cereals were 5% more expensive in fall 2021 than in 2020Worst of all, this is an increase that may not have an end in sight. CNN reported that in a letter to a wholesale supplier, popular brand General Mills revealed that the company will increase prices for various items, including cereals like “Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charm’s, Wheaties, Reese’s Puffs, Trix and more. CNN added that General Mills’ inflated prices are in response to higher material and labor costs. The price increase is expected to begin in mid-January of this year.

6. Vegetables

Potatoes, celery and other heavier vegetables will have higher prices this year, according to a Wall Street report. partly due to higher transportation costs. The USDA Economic Research Service concluded that by looking at the Consumer Price Index that tracks inflation: Food at home, increased 0.3% from October 2021 to November 2021 and was 6.4% higher than in November. 2020. The reason for the price increase is simply due to many COVID-related problems facing other companies, which are trying to survive the ravages in the food industry.

